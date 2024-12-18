From Building Site Manager To TikTok Star: How Tetiana Skoryna Is Living The Dubai Dream

Tetiana Skoryna, the popular TikTok star, recently chatted on The Lovin Dubai Show about her incredible journey—from managing a gym in Dubai to becoming a full-time content creator. With over 10 years in the UAE, she shared how the city’s ever-changing culture has shaped her life and career.

Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!

She opened up about how living in Dubai has influenced her style and content, leading her to embrace a more modest and mature look. Tetiana also talked about the challenges of being an influencer, including dealing with criticism early on. Over time, she’s learned to block out negativity and focus on creating authentic content for her growing audience.

One fun highlight from the interview was her story about getting a call from Dubai police after posting about the city’s culture. To her surprise, they invited her to an exhibition and even awarded her a medal for her efforts in promoting Dubai. It was a lighthearted moment that showed the positive impact she’s making as an influencer!

Tetiana Skoryna: A Dubai TikTok Star Talks Living In Dubai, Finding Inspiration & Going Viral

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Dubai Is All Set To Transform Into A Year-Round Pedestrian Friendly City By 2026



Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone