From Bullying To Performing Sandra Sahi Shares Her Journey!

Sandra Sahi, a talented musician and social media personality whose journey has taken her from getting slimed at Nickelodeon to captivating audiences with her performances around the world joined The Lovin Dubai Show to discuss her career, upcoming album, and more.

Sandra kicked off the conversation by sharing that her highly anticipated new album, Love Language, was initially set to drop today, June 6th. However, to enhance the listener’s experience, Sandra and her team decided to postpone the release by two weeks to include an additional track. “It’s for the best,” she said with a smile, emphasizing her commitment to delivering the highest quality music to her fans.

Describing her new album as a beautiful project that represents her most authentic self as an artist, Sandra explained the inspiration behind the title, Love Language. Unlike the common interpretation related to the five types of love languages, Sandra’s album showcases love songs in all the languages she speaks: French, English, Arabic, and even a touch of Spanish. “I wanted to create something that truly reflects my diverse background and the way I express love through different languages,” she said.

Sandra opened up about her bullying history as she mentioned that she faced bullying in Belgium coming from an Iraqi background.

