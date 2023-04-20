From Dorm Room To Center Stage: Mazyn’s Journey To Success In The Rap Game

Lovin Dubai recently had the pleasure of interviewing Mazyn, this month’s featured artist on Flash Entertainment’s Regional Artist Spotlight. Mazyn started off writing raps in his dorm room and quickly became a growing voice in his community. Fans refer to him as “One of the best youngsters in the Egyptian and even the Canadian rap scene”. Introducing Arabic lyrics into his songs elevated his profile in the industry.

When asked about the moment he realized he wanted to pursue music, Mazyn shared that it was during his high school days when he would listen to a lot of hip-hop music and began writing his own lyrics. He then talked about his unique style of music, describing it as a fusion of Arabic and Western rap.

Looking towards the future, Mazyn shared his goals of continuing to grow his fanbase and collaborating with other artists

Mazyn’s passion for music and unique style shone through during the interview. His dedication to pursuing his dreams and pushing boundaries in the industry inspires all aspiring artists.

What is Regional Artist Spotlight?

Each month Flash Entertainment features a new artist – they have their ear to the ground among emerging musicians in the region, finding local talent and giving you the chance to listen to some of their latest tracks.

The platform provides featured artists with unique performance opportunities through RAS Sessions, the live performance arm of Regional Artist Spotlight. RAS Sessions see artists perform renditions of their own tracks and cover well-known songs that have been held at the opening weekend of Ain Dubai – the world’s largest observation wheel, and intimate acoustic performances at Expo 2020 Dubai.

