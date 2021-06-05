This Just In: Getting A Pfizer Jab After Your Sinopharm Shots Is Great For Increasing Immunity

If you’ve taken both doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, you can now receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a third shot, as announced by The UAE Capital in a decision to provide a variety of COVID-19 booster shots that will further enhance immunity levels.

According to Reuters, the development was made soon after the launch of a booster dose of the Sinopharm vaccine through a walk-in facility.

If you live in Abu Dhabi, the booster shot is available six months after your second shot of the jab took place

A rep from Mubadala Health stated that Abu Dhabi residents can receive the booster shot six months after they received their second vaccine shot.

He also added that a different vaccine can be provided as a booster shot but it’s “at the recipient’s discretion and health professionals do not make recommendations.’