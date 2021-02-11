Inspo
Youtuber Ghaith Marwan Lends His Visa Card To Dubai Shoppers In Celebration Of Hitting 2 Million Subscribers
How many times have you been at the mall and thought to yourself ‘I’d love an unlimited Visa card to pay for all these things?’ While most of us can dream of shopping with no limits, it seems far fetched for the money to just fall into your lap, right?
Well, apparently not when Ghaith Marwan is around!
Youtuber Ghaith Marwan, goes to a mall in Dubai, offering his Visa card to shoppers to buy anything they want
Ghaith reached two million subscribers on YouTube so in celebration, he thought he’d give back to his supporters. He takes off to a mall in Dubai, finds random shoppers and tells them they can add as many items as they want, but here’s the twist.
If they surpass an unknown limit on the card, they’d leave empty handed
At the checkout counters, the shoppers pay for their items, usually in the thousands. Ghaith inputs his pin as the shoppers wait in anticipation, wondering if they’ll walk out with nothing. When the payment goes through, the shoppers then guessed the limit that was set.
Turns out, the limit does not exist
YouTubers take twists to a WHOLE new level!
