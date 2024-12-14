HH Sheikh Mohammed’s First Grandson Graduates As Best Cadet

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
The Dubai royal family is beaming with pride right now because…
Sheikh Mohammed’s remarkable achievement was celebrated with great enthusiasm by his uncles, including Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum (Faz3), Sheikh Maktoum, Sheikh Ahmed, and Sheikh Mansoor. The milestone marks a proud family moment and underscores the royal family’s dedication to excellence in all pursuits. Watch the moment of celebration here:
Sponsored by the State of Kuwait in memory of Sheikh Ali Al Sabah, the sword symbolizes outstanding performance in military, academic, and practical disciplines. Sponsored by the State of Qatar, the award highlights Sheikh Mohammed’s exceptional achievements among his peers.
The young Sheikh Mohammed is the first Emirati to graduate with two honours, and the fourth Emirati cadet to graduate with the international Sword of Honour.
Sheikh Mohammed earned the International Award, another highly coveted recognition given to the top international cadet. Sponsored by the State of Qatar, the award highlights Sheikh Mohammed’s exceptional achievements among his peers.
The ceremony, steeped in tradition and prestige, further cemented the family’s reputation for excellence on the global stage. With the young Sheikh Mohammed’s achievements inspiring the next generation, the Al Maktoum legacy continues to shine brightly, showcasing Dubai’s commitment to producing world-class leaders.
