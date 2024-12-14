HH Sheikh Mohammed’s First Grandson Graduates As Best Cadet

The Dubai royal family is beaming with pride right now because…

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the first grandson of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has graduated with flying colours from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

Sheikh Mohammed’s remarkable achievement was celebrated with great enthusiasm by his uncles, including Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum (Faz3), Sheikh Maktoum, Sheikh Ahmed, and Sheikh Mansoor. The milestone marks a proud family moment and underscores the royal family’s dedication to excellence in all pursuits. Watch the moment of celebration here:

Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!

Sheikh Mohammed received the prestigious International Sword of Honour, awarded to the best international cadet in this intake

Sponsored by the State of Kuwait in memory of Sheikh Ali Al Sabah, the sword symbolizes outstanding performance in military, academic, and practical disciplines. Sponsored by the State of Qatar, the award highlights Sheikh Mohammed’s exceptional achievements among his peers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @salama_mrm

HH Sheikh Hamdan (the crown prince of Dubai) and the late HH Sheikh Rashid (the former Crown Prince of Dubai) are also alumni of the same academy

The young Sheikh Mohammed is the first Emirati to graduate with two honours, and the fourth Emirati cadet to graduate with the international Sword of Honour.

Sheikh Mohammed earned the International Award, another highly coveted recognition given to the top international cadet. Sponsored by the State of Qatar, the award highlights Sheikh Mohammed’s exceptional achievements among his peers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @salama_mrm

The young Sheikh has received a grand welcome at home

The ceremony, steeped in tradition and prestige, further cemented the family’s reputation for excellence on the global stage. With the young Sheikh Mohammed’s achievements inspiring the next generation, the Al Maktoum legacy continues to shine brightly, showcasing Dubai’s commitment to producing world-class leaders.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Dubai Is All Set To Transform Into A Year-Round Pedestrian Friendly City By 2026



Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.