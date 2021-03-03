Order A Meal From Hardee's UAE For A Chance To WIN A Skydiving Trip In Dubai

Been skydiving before? Has it been your ultimate dream to throw caution to the wind and hop off that plane?!

Say no more because the folks over at Hardee’s believe EVERYONE should dare to live in the moment, bold and FREE- with all of the feelings (and adrenaline) that skydiving gives.

To WIN: All you have to do is place an order on either the Hardee’s website, app, through a call centre (600-569-000) or Zomato.

This unique raffle draw is part of Hardee’s Go All In campaign, which shows how the most unlikely people, at the most unlikely moments, are happy to go all in. The campaign is aimed to encourage a lifestyle and attitude to inspire people to stay true to themselves, live in the moment, and be unapologetic, bold and free; be it whilst devouring a juicy Hardee’s burger or doing anything else they like.

So Hardee’s is here serving Gen Z with the best of the best and a chance to chase their dreams!

Five lucky people are being given the chance to live that dream and go skydiving thanks to Hardee’s UAE!