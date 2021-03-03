Latest
Order A Meal From Hardee's UAE For A Chance To WIN A Skydiving Trip In Dubai
Been skydiving before? Has it been your ultimate dream to throw caution to the wind and hop off that plane?!
Say no more because the folks over at Hardee’s believe EVERYONE should dare to live in the moment, bold and FREE- with all of the feelings (and adrenaline) that skydiving gives.
To WIN: All you have to do is place an order on either the Hardee’s website, app, through a call centre (600-569-000) or Zomato.
This unique raffle draw is part of Hardee’s Go All In campaign, which shows how the most unlikely people, at the most unlikely moments, are happy to go all in. The campaign is aimed to encourage a lifestyle and attitude to inspire people to stay true to themselves, live in the moment, and be unapologetic, bold and free; be it whilst devouring a juicy Hardee’s burger or doing anything else they like.
So Hardee’s is here serving Gen Z with the best of the best and a chance to chase their dreams!
Five lucky people are being given the chance to live that dream and go skydiving thanks to Hardee’s UAE!
Skydive over Dubai’s sandy dunes or skyline and LIVE in the moment!
The time is now to go out there AND do what you never thought you would, after all.
In the wise words of the Millenials, YOLO.
So, are you ready to DO the most and live your daring, authentic self?
That’s it- super easy!
FIVE lucky customers have a chance to live in the moment and go on that skydiving trip, BOOM! GO ALL IN!
The competition will run between Feb 25 to March 15
Just be sure to be following Hardee’s on IG to stay updated on this exciiiiiting competition.
Adrenaline is the name of the game, OH and mouthwatering burgers.
What a combo!
*Anyone over the age of 18 years is allowed to participate and the five lucky winners will be announced on 18th March 2021 on Hardee’s social media pages.
Terms and conditions:
- Limited period offer, valid from 23/02/2021 to 15/03/2021.
- Offer is valid on Hardee’s combo meals and not applicable to Hardee’s Value meals.
- Offer valid on orders placed through Hardee’s Website and App, Call Center, and Zomato.
- To participate in this campaign, one must be 18+ years and be a UAE resident.
- Vouchers can’t be clubbed, exchanged, sold or redeemed for cash.
- Winners to be chosen through an online raffle draw. The decision on winners shall be final and binding upon all participants.
- There will be a total of 5 individual winners. Each winner shall only be entitled to one reward only.
- Winners will be announced on 18/03/2021 on Hardee’s UAE Instagram and Facebook accounts.
- Winners will be awarded the Skydive tandem jump tickets on an agreed date and time with Hardee’s team.
- Skydive Tandem jump will take place only on the dates slotted by Hardee’s team.
- By participating in this campaign, you acknowledge that you have read and accepted all the above terms and conditions.
- The winner shall be responsible to follow the requirements and mandates of skydive Dubai. Hardee’s/Company shall not be liable to compensate for any damages, bodily injury or other losses, if any, sustained by a participant/winner while undergoing the skydiving activity.
- DIFC Courts shall have an exclusive jurisdiction to entertain all disputes related to this campaign.