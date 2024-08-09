The Story Behind ‘Isn’t That Concerning’ … Fahad’s Journey From Class Clown To TikTok King!

In a captivating episode of The Lovin Dubai Show, comedy star Fahad, creator of the viral series “Isn’t That Concerning,” joined the show to discuss his rise from college dropout to social media sensation with 117 million likes.

Fahad shared that his hit video, “If You Were Born Deaf, What Language Would You Think In?” began as a parody of motivational content before evolving into thought-provoking questions. He admitted that while some viewers take his comedy seriously, he focuses more on creating content than on engaging with every reaction.

Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!

He traced his unique comedic style back to his school days as the class clown and now runs an agency that helps clients like Toufic Kreidieh gain social media fame. Fahad, who left electrical engineering for content creation, credits his success to online learning and a supportive family. His recent milestone of buying a new home for his parents highlights his journey.

Fahad’s advice to his younger self: follow your passion and take risks. His story illustrates the impact of creativity and perseverance in the digital era.

Isn’t That Concerning” Creator on Internet Fame & Advice

READ NEXT: PSA: Be Aware Of Fake Schengen Visa Agencies In The UAE