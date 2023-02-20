It feels like every time you open your Insta, you find a boomerang of Dubai Eye or a picture of Burj Al Arab or even a video of the display on the Burj Khalifa. You might be the only one of your friends who’s still living in your hometown and that’s because everyone moved to Dubai.

Yes, Dubai is a fancy shmancy place but it’s more than tall pristine towers and really really good food.

Here are the 5 reasons why everyone is moving to Dubai and why you should too

via GIPHY

5. You get to keep ALL your income

No authority will be taking a chunk of your salary in Dubai, this is a tax-free income city! The general taxes in the UAE are also considerably low compared to most countries.

via GIPHY

4. Live that fabulous life

We’re talking the best 5-star hotels, world-class restos and the best services money can buy. There is no shortage of luxury in Dubai. Everything is squeaky clean and just beautiful.

via GIPHY

3. Diversity means Dubai

The UAE is a melting pot of cultures and nationalities. There are more expats than there are locals but that’s what makes Dubai so beautiful. You get to meet people from all walks of life and learn about countries you didn’t know existed!

via GIPHY

2. World-Class healthcare

Dubai is known for its world-class healthcare system, with many hospitals and clinics offering high-quality medical care. And because (almost) everyone has health insurance, it’s very affordable.

via GIPHY

1. It’s super safe

Whether you’re moving here by yourself or you’re raising a family in the city, rest assured Dubai is super safe! Here are 3 different instances that showcase how safe, secure and dedicated the Dubai community and authorities are.

So yeah, to sum it up, Dubai is a pretty great place to live in.

via GIPHY

