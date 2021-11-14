HH Sheikh Hamdan's Twins Wish Their Daddy A Happy Birthday And Its Aww-Dorable

A Very Happy Birthday To HH Sheikh Hamdan- And What A Year It’s Been!

Happy birthday to Dubai’s Crown Prince!

Today, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum celebrates his 39th birthday and what an amazing year it has been. This year, Fazza became a father of twins and he received a lot of wishes from people worldwide.

But, the most special birthday wishes this year came from his twins. Shaikha and Rashid were clad in a romper which had the CUTEST birthday wish for daddy dearest. The rompers read:

“Happy birthday daddy. I’m the best present ever”.

Ain’t that ADORABLE!

Meanwhile, here are pictures from HH Sheikh Hamdan’s extraordinary year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

And as you might expect, the birthday greetings are rollllllliing in to HH Sheikh Hamdan