HH Sheikh Hamdan's Twins Wish Their Daddy A Happy Birthday And Its Aww-Dorable

Happy birthday to Dubai’s Crown Prince!
Today, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum celebrates his 39th birthday and what an amazing year it has been. This year, Fazza became a father of twins and he received a lot of wishes from people worldwide.
But, the most special birthday wishes this year came from his twins. Shaikha and Rashid were clad in a romper which had the CUTEST birthday wish for daddy dearest. The rompers read:
“Happy birthday daddy. I’m the best present ever”.
Ain’t that ADORABLE!
Meanwhile, here are pictures from HH Sheikh Hamdan’s extraordinary year
View this post on Instagram
And as you might expect, the birthday greetings are rollllllliing in to HH Sheikh Hamdan
Happy birthday 🎉🎁 Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed @HamdanMohammed #ميلاد_فزاع pic.twitter.com/n677g5buU8
— Jahandad Shahid (@Jahandad) November 14, 2021
Happy Birthday to the Crown Prince of Dubai, HH Sheikh Hamdan!
.
Our nation is blessed with an inspiring leader who is a true ambassador of the ultimate #Dubai life, an #inspiration, an #adventurer – our role model.
.#happybirthday #sheikhhamdan #MyDuba… https://t.co/1DnaL6tH0C pic.twitter.com/mh4e0EgqTw
— RANGE International Property Investments (@rangedxb) November 14, 2021
It's H.H Sheikh Hamdan's birthday! great personality+great leader+great looks+greatly talented. May he reach greater heights. #ميلاد_فزاع #sheikhhamdan pic.twitter.com/Khzv5K0RAH
— Lazeenah (@LazeenahShanani) November 14, 2021
Casa Milano wishes H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai a Happy Birthday!
We wish you good health always and more success!@HamdanMohammed #casamilano #Dubai #faz3 #fazza #hamdanbinmohammed #sheikhhamdan #crownprince #uae #birthday pic.twitter.com/ORgFfA13im
— Casa Milano (@casamilanouae) November 14, 2021