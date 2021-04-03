Hindash Announced The Launch Of His Makeup Line In The Most Dubai Way Possible

The Jordanian painter-turned-makeup artist Hindash announced the launch of his product line’s website in standard Dubai fashion, by of course having it on the world’s tallest tower.

The Burj Khalifa has lit up on several occasions for a variety of things but beauty gurus making it on there truly hits different.

Announcements in Dubai are on a whole other level

Extra, extra- read all about it is basically the MO here and Hindash’s marketing level just set off.

We love to see it!