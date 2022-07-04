Feature
Dubai Is The Second Most Popular Destination In The World For Honeymooners
Dubai Is The Second Most Popular Destination In The World For Honeymooners
The results are in and we know now the top destinations for post-wedding honeymoon bliss…
And Dubai is second in the world!
A new study by Expedia shows that our fair Emirate attracts newlyweds thanks to its straddling position between a beach city and a spot for luxury… and they’re not wrong!
Surprisingly, a multi-city train tour of the UK came out as the number one spot for newlyweds, while Paris, Florida and LA followed in 3rd, 4th and 5th position.
When you hear your colleague is going to Dubai for a honeymoon
The most sought-after honeymoons to take in 2022
- United Kingdom: A multi-city itinerary exploring Scotland and England by train
- Dubai: Straddle the line of beach and big city luxury
- Paris: Honeymoon in the most romantic place in the world
- Florida: A Florida honeymoon two ways in Palm Beach or Surfside, Miami
- Los Angeles: How to enjoy La La Land as newlyweds
- Spain: A fairytale honeymoon through Madrid and Seville
- Italy: La dolce vita in Rome, Naples and the Amalfi Coast
- St. Lucia: The clear waters, lush rainforests and Pitons are calling
- Iceland: Choose your own adventure exploring Iceland
- Maldives: Check private island living off the bucket list
View this post on Instagram