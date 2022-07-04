Dubai Is The Second Most Popular Destination In The World For Honeymooners

The results are in and we know now the top destinations for post-wedding honeymoon bliss…

And Dubai is second in the world!

A new study by Expedia shows that our fair Emirate attracts newlyweds thanks to its straddling position between a beach city and a spot for luxury… and they’re not wrong!

Surprisingly, a multi-city train tour of the UK came out as the number one spot for newlyweds, while Paris, Florida and LA followed in 3rd, 4th and 5th position.

The most sought-after honeymoons to take in 2022

United Kingdom : A multi-city itinerary exploring Scotland and England by train Dubai : Straddle the line of beach and big city luxury Paris : Honeymoon in the most romantic place in the world Florida : A Florida honeymoon two ways in Palm Beach or Surfside , Miami Los Angeles : How to enjoy La La Land as newlyweds Spain : A fairytale honeymoon through Madrid and Seville Italy : La dolce vita in Rome , Naples and the Amalfi Coast St. Lucia : The clear waters, lush rainforests and Pitons are calling Iceland : Choose your own adventure exploring Iceland Maldives : Check private island living off the bucket list

