The Emirati Woman Who Led The Hope Mission Is Featured On Time 100 Next Most Influential People
The day UAE made history and successfully sent the Hope Probe into Mars orbit was February 9, 2021. Leading the mission was Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and chairwoman of UAE Space Agency. She is also the Deputy Project Manager of the Emirates Mars Mission and a member of the United Arab Emirates Council of Scientists.
Sarah Al Amiri is featured on this year’s Time 100 Next Most Influential People
It was no easy feat but Al Amiri was most responsible for the Hope triumph
Dreaming of going to Mars is easy; getting there is brutally hard. So it was no small thing when the Hope spacecraft from the United Arab Emirates’ space agency went into orbit around the Red Planet on Feb. 9. It was no small thing either that the person whom experts cite as the most responsible for the UAE triumph was Sarah Al Amiri, the project’s lead scientist, heading a team that is 80% women.
Time’s article begins.
The UAE is exceptionally proud of the scientist for making history and being recognised for her massive accomplishments.