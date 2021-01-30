The Hope AMC Medical Centre Is Helping Give Dubai Kids A Better Life

Focused on providing complete medical care and facilities to children, Hope AMC has been known for not only helping children of determination make great improvements through a variety of approaches, but doing so under a warm and loving environment.

Hope AMC is a Dubai-based pediatric and rehabilitation center, changing the lives of so many children.

Everyone’s fave athlete Rio, from Team Angel Wolf, has been going to the center too!

The family recently uploaded a video to Instagram showing Rio, a person of determination, making incredible strides with the help of the team, at the center.

Quoting the Team Angel Wolf account, they say the place ‘does not feel liek a clinic but a second home and with a team that feel like family!’

If you haven’t been in the Lovin loop (shocking!), let us fill you in on this incredible family, introducing: Team Angel Wolf.

They are a team formed by members of the Watson family, that runs or joins triathlons and marathons within the Dubai community to raise awareness on the inclusion of people of determination in fitness activities.