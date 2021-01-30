د . إAEDSRر . س

The Hope AMC Medical Centre Is Helping Give Dubai Kids A Better Life

The people responsible for improving the lives of many rarely get recognition, and so the necessity of appraising the likes of Hope Abilitation Medical Center (AMC). 
Hope AMC is a Dubai-based pediatric and rehabilitation center, changing the lives of so many children.

This center is doing amazing things for children of determination in the UAE

Focused on providing complete medical care and facilities to children, Hope AMC has been known for not only helping children of determination make great improvements through a variety of approaches, but doing so under a warm and loving environment.

 

Everyone’s fave athlete Rio, from Team Angel Wolf, has been going to the center too!

The family recently uploaded a video to Instagram showing Rio, a person of determination, making incredible strides with the help of the team, at the center.

Quoting the Team Angel Wolf account, they say the place ‘does not feel liek a clinic but a second home and with a team that feel like family!’

If you haven’t been in the Lovin loop (shocking!), let us fill you in on this incredible family, introducing: Team Angel Wolf.

They are a team formed by members of the Watson family, that runs or joins triathlons and marathons within the Dubai community to raise awareness on the inclusion of people of determination in fitness activities.

 

The center helps through activities such as speech therapy, building a community, raising awareness to the general public, physiotherapy, aba therapy and more…

They’re truly the heroes we all strive to be.

 

More power to Rio and of course, to all the amazing team at Hope AMC!

 

