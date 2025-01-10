How A Dubai Podcaster Is Elevating Women Through Inspiring Shared Stories

In a recent appearance on The Lovin Dubai Show, Sheen Gurrib, a scientist, entrepreneur, and host of the Dream Girl podcast, shared her incredible journey from Mauritius to becoming the first woman from the island to attend both Oxford and Cambridge. Sheen discussed the importance of defying traditional career paths and creating opportunities for underrepresented voices, especially women. Her Dream Girl podcast highlights inspiring stories of women who are breaking barriers and making a difference.

Sheen also spoke about her latest project, Letters to My Younger Self, where she reflects on personal growth and the lessons learned along the way. She emphasized the importance of mindset, self-belief, and resilience, encouraging others to challenge limiting beliefs and embrace change. According to Sheen, empowering women to understand their worth and collaborate rather than compete is essential for creating lasting impact.

Throughout the conversation, Sheen navigated navigating the ups and downs of life. Her message resonated deeply with listeners, especially young women, as she encouraged them to see setbacks as opportunities and embrace their true potential. Sheen’s journey continues to inspire others to dream bigger and live with authenticity and confidence.