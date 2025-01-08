How Somatic Practices Unlock And Release Trauma With A Healing Specialist

Marina Savic body-centered and somatic healing Specialist joined The Lovin Dubai Show to share her expertise in somatic healing and its transformative power in dealing with trauma stored in the body. She explains that trauma isn’t just an event, but the internal response we have when we experience something overwhelming. Our bodies retain these emotional imprints, which can later manifest physically, such as through chronic pain or migraines. Somatic healing helps us release these stored emotions and return to a state of safety and balance.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

Marina also opened up about her journey, having grown up in a difficult environment and witnessing the effects of war in her home country. She emphasized the importance of expressing emotions rather than suppressing them, noting that when we hold them in, it causes further harm. Through somatic healing, we learn to reconnect with our bodies, become aware of our sensations, and practice grounding and breathwork to process and release the stress we carry.

For viewers looking to integrate somatic healing into their daily routines, Marina recommended simple practices like grounding exercises, mindful breathing, and havening techniques. These methods help calm the nervous system, create a sense of safety, and support emotional and physical healing. Marina believes that through consistent practice, we can heal from past trauma and move toward a more balanced, healthy existence.