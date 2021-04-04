Latest
Arrests Made After A Photoshoot For An Illegal Website In A Dubai Apartment
A large group of people have been arrested after a lewd and disrespectful photoshoot for an illegal website got shared repeatedly.
Footage shows a group of women posing naked on a balcony. With further images showing approximately 19 women posing inside the apartment. Some images were taken from the balcony itself while residents in nearby apartments also captured footage of the incident. Reports saw the photoshoot is part of a publicity stunt for an illegal website.
Dubai Police acted immediately, with a post stating it’s “unacceptable behaviour” which does not reflect the values of Emirati society.
The photoshoot was reportedly for an illegal adult website
Lewd acts are punishable by law with penalties ranging from AED5,000 fine and/or a six-month jail term
Police further added that publishing pornographic material is punishable with fines of between Dh250,000 to Dh500,000 and/or imprisonment.
The Lovin Dubai: Hindash Announced The Launch Of His Makeup Line In The Most Dubai Way Possible
The Jordanian painter-turned-makeup artist Hindash announced the launch of his product line’s website in standard Dubai fashion, by of course having it on the world’s tallest tower.
The Burj Khalifa has lit up on several occasions for a variety of things but beauty gurus making it on there truly hits different.
Last month, the artist shared the first product out of the brand: Beautopsy
The palette consists of different hues for multi-use (see what we did there?) such as: eyeshadow, blush, contour, highlight, eyeliner and brow powders.
Pretty neat. The best part is the palettes are also 100% vegan.
It’s only fitting! Hindash launched his Dubai-born, Middle Eastern cosmetics line on the Burj Khalifa
Shortly after the announcement launch took place on Friday night, Hindash thanked his community of supporters for enabling him to succeed.
“Launching Hindash Cosmetics as the first Middle Eastern, Dubai-born cosmetics brand on THE Burj Khalifa is the cherry on top! I can’t wait to continue sharing the rest of my journey with you.’