Arrests Made After A Photoshoot For An Illegal Website In A Dubai Apartment

A large group of people have been arrested after a lewd and disrespectful photoshoot for an illegal website got shared repeatedly. Footage shows a group of women posing naked on a balcony. With further images showing approximately 19 women posing inside the apartment. Some images were taken from the balcony itself while residents in nearby apartments also captured footage of the incident. Reports saw the photoshoot is part of a publicity stunt for an illegal website. Dubai Police acted immediately, with a post stating it’s “unacceptable behaviour” which does not reflect the values of Emirati society. The photoshoot was reportedly for an illegal adult website

Lewd acts are punishable by law with penalties ranging from AED5,000 fine and/or a six-month jail term Police further added that publishing pornographic material is punishable with fines of between Dh250,000 to Dh500,000 and/or imprisonment.

The Lovin Dubai: Hindash Announced The Launch Of His Makeup Line In The Most Dubai Way Possible The Jordanian painter-turned-makeup artist Hindash announced the launch of his product line’s website in standard Dubai fashion, by of course having it on the world’s tallest tower. The Burj Khalifa has lit up on several occasions for a variety of things but beauty gurus making it on there truly hits different. Last month, the artist shared the first product out of the brand: Beautopsy The palette consists of different hues for multi-use (see what we did there?) such as: eyeshadow, blush, contour, highlight, eyeliner and brow powders. Pretty neat. The best part is the palettes are also 100% vegan.