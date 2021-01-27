د . إAEDSRر . س

The Internet's Reaction To This 'Influencer In Dubai' Interview Is Nothing Short Of Bullying

An interview on The Good Morning Show in the UK is resulting in unprecedented backlash for Sheridan Mordew, a fitness trainer who’s currently in Dubai.

The UK is in its third lockdown, schools are closed, and the public is in uproar after Sheridan told interviewers Phil and Holly that she’s chosen to be here to motivate people.

It’s no secret that influencers skirted the ‘ travel for essential work’ rule and choose the sunny shores of Dubai for work, and many question whether the ‘work’ is essential. Do they need to be in Dubai, and could the ‘work’ be done at home?

Sheridan’s Instagram account is now private and Twitter is flooded with hate in her direction

It’s hard to find tweets in her favour and judging from the sheer volume of negative tweets, it’s clear Sheridan is a public scapegoat for the many others who chose to take advantage of the travel corridor between the UK and the UAE.

People are primarily P’d because she said her work in Dubai is essential

‘The level of self absorbed arrogance is beyond’

Brit personality Les Dennis even jumped into the comments

People are calling her behaviour inconsiderate

Sheridan’s Instagram account mixed workouts with lifestyle and people don’t let her forget it

Many think the interview could have been handled better

Others are proving you don’t NEED to travel to Dubai to be an influencer

Negative tweets aside, what’s happening on social media right now is no short of bullying, sure people can have an opinion, but the level of hate towards one person is astounding and actually points at an unhappy public who are looking for a scapegoat

