The Internet's Reaction To This 'Influencer In Dubai' Interview Is Nothing Short Of Bullying

An interview on The Good Morning Show in the UK is resulting in unprecedented backlash for Sheridan Mordew, a fitness trainer who's currently in Dubai. The UK is in its third lockdown, schools are closed, and the public is in uproar after Sheridan told interviewers Phil and Holly that she's chosen to be here to motivate people. It's no secret that influencers skirted the ' travel for essential work' rule and choose the sunny shores of Dubai for work, and many question whether the 'work' is essential. Do they need to be in Dubai, and could the 'work' be done at home? Sheridan's Instagram account is now private and Twitter is flooded with hate in her direction It's hard to find tweets in her favour and judging from the sheer volume of negative tweets, it's clear Sheridan is a public scapegoat for the many others who chose to take advantage of the travel corridor between the UK and the UAE.

People are primarily P’d because she said her work in Dubai is essential

you know what, if she had just said “the laws we have in place have allowed me to go to Dubai to take pictures for instagram so I’ve done that- if you think that’s selfish so be it” i’d actually have a crumb of respect. an ESSENTIAL WORKER tho??? hun pls 😭😭 the embarrassment https://t.co/4zM9G2gACI — emo bimbo (@miaxmon) January 26, 2021

There’s a word for influencers saying that they’re in the sun in Dubai to help us and responding to criticism with “if you can be anything, be kind ❤️”, and it’s “gaslighting” — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) January 26, 2021

‘The level of self absorbed arrogance is beyond’

This influencer trying to justify going to Dubai to film workout videos in her flat and posing in a bikini by the pool on #ThisMorning is a joke. Pulling the mental health card as if none of the rest of the UK isn’t also struggling. The level of self absorbed arrogance is beyond — Jack Hardwick (@jackhardwick93) January 26, 2021

Brit personality Les Dennis even jumped into the comments

I am screaming at the telly watching this influencer trying to justify her trip to Dubai as essential travel. Please don’t be influenced by here. Phil and Holly doing a great job holding back their outrage. #ThisMorning — Les Dennis (@LesDennis) January 26, 2021

People are calling her behaviour inconsiderate

Considering I am a key worker myself, working throughout the whole pandemic putting my health at risk I find this incredibly inconsiderate ?? Being on a luxury holiday in Dubai taking photos of yourself everyday and uploading them to Instagram for clout is NOT an essential worker — Bobbie 🤍 (@bobbiebcook) January 26, 2021

Sheridan’s Instagram account mixed workouts with lifestyle and people don’t let her forget it

Lmao so this influencer on #ThisMorning is saying she flew out to Dubai during a pandemic because it's "essential"… Okay hun, you keep sipping your cocktails and taking selfies while the real key workers continue to work tirelessly here in the U.K. 👍 pic.twitter.com/nd7W8vL21A — Tara 🐉 (@TaratheeDragon) January 26, 2021

Many think the interview could have been handled better

They could at least hire a publicist.. 🥴 all that money and not a single brain cell. — Dragon. (@dragunaite_agne) January 26, 2021

Others are proving you don’t NEED to travel to Dubai to be an influencer

Solid proof that as an influencer, you don’t have to go to Dubai to create content that inspires 👏 @Lauzyfaulks pic.twitter.com/YAEd08WnjI — Grlbandblog – Lindsey ⚡️📸 (@Grlbandblog) January 26, 2021