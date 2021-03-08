You Nominated These Trailblazing UAE Women To Celebrate International Women's Day

It’s International Women’s Day!

Today, we celebrate women, pay attention to disparities and learn to understand how we can move forward to a gender-equal world.

Who is your female role model in the UAE?

In Dubai, we have many leading ladies in our midst. Women who continue to break ground, to lead in their field and your nominations came in thick and strong. You voted for leading ladies in the public eye, you voted for the women you love and one of you even nominated the lady in KFC who gives out extra fries. A class act.

To every woman – Happy International Women’s Day

