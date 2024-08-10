The UAE Strongly Denounced The Israeli Massacre In A Gaza School

Israeli airstrikes on Al-Tabin school in Gaza has resulted in numerous casualties, with the majority of the victims being women and children.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) issued a statement denouncing Israel’s targeting of Al-Tabin school, located in Daraj district, eastern Gaza, which led to dozens of deaths and injuries to innocent civilians.

The strike was carried out early in the morning during the Fajr prayer, leading to much higher casualties.

The full statement by the MOFA:

As shared on X via Afra M Hameli, the Director of Strategic Communications at the MOFA

#UAE strongly condemns Israel’s targeting of school sheltering displaced people in eastern #Gaza The United Arab Emirates has condemned and denounced in the strongest terms Israel’s targeting of Al-Tabin school, located in Daraj district, eastern Gaza, which led to dozens of deaths and injuries to innocent civilians. In a statement, @mofauae stressed the UAE’s categorical rejection of the targeting of civilians and civilian facilities. Furthermore, the Ministry underlined the importance of ensuring the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian, relief and medical aid to the brotherly Palestinians. The Ministry reaffirmed the need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life, reiterating the importance of protecting civilians and civilian institutions, according to international law including international treaties, and the need to ensure that they are not targeted during conflict. The UAE called on the international community to intensify efforts to avoid further fueling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and to advance all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed in the attack that is being justified by Israel as an attack on a “active H amas and Islamic jihad military facility”

The Al Tabin School was filled with Palestinians displaced from earlier Israeli strikes.

The Palestinian Civil Defence condemned the attacks as a “massacre” and stated that the majority of the deceased were women and children.

Reports from Palestinian media indicated that at least 100 individuals lost their lives in the strikes, with additional victims likely trapped beneath the debris.

