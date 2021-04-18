Latest
The First Israeli Restaurant Opens Its Beach Front Doors In Dubai
Ever since the peace treaty between Israel and the UAE has been signed, the kosher culinary experiences have been on the rise in this Arab country. Mul Hayam is the first Israeli restaurant to serve you kosher dishes with a view.
Just last month, the first Israeli restaurant, Mul Hayam, opened its beach front doors in Dubai
The restaurant’s name, Mul Hayam, translates to ‘facing the sea’ which is honestly spot on with this location
Overlooking the stunning Burj Al Arab, Mul Hayam is located in Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah 3, in a small fishing port. The restaurant is owned by 25-year-olds Elroi Worcman and Avichai Kadosh.
This kosher restaurant is serving dishes like kebab, hummus, falafel, salmon, and refreshing bevvies.
While Mul Hayam is the first Israeli restaurant in Dubai, there are multiple kosher serving restos and kitchens in the city
The first Israeli kosher kitchen in Dubai is Elli’s Kosher Kitchen. They also deliver and cater kosher meals.
The first kosher hotel restaurant is in the Armani, Burj Khalifa
Armani/Kaf opened its doors on September 17, 2020. The restaurant specialises in kosher food and is one of the only five-star restaurants outside of Israel that offers an in-room dining experience.