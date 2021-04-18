The First Israeli Restaurant Opens Its Beach Front Doors In Dubai

Ever since the peace treaty between Israel and the UAE has been signed, the kosher culinary experiences have been on the rise in this Arab country. Mul Hayam is the first Israeli restaurant to serve you kosher dishes with a view.

Israeli 🇮🇱 restaurant opens in Dubai 🇦🇪. I have to admit that I love the Lebanese 🇱🇧 restaurants in Dubai. Will have to go to both! h/t @kh_lorena pic.twitter.com/DqqVgRZDL0

The restaurant’s name, Mul Hayam, translates to ‘facing the sea’ which is honestly spot on with this location

Overlooking the stunning Burj Al Arab, Mul Hayam is located in Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah 3, in a small fishing port. The restaurant is owned by 25-year-olds Elroi Worcman and Avichai Kadosh.

This kosher restaurant is serving dishes like kebab, hummus, falafel, salmon, and refreshing bevvies.