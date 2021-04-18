د . إAEDSRر . س

The First Israeli Restaurant Opens Its Beach Front Doors In Dubai

Ever since the peace treaty between Israel and the UAE has been signed, the kosher culinary experiences have been on the rise in this Arab country. Mul Hayam is the first Israeli restaurant to serve you kosher dishes with a view.

The restaurant’s name, Mul Hayam, translates to ‘facing the sea’ which is honestly spot on with this location

Overlooking the stunning Burj Al Arab, Mul Hayam is located in Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah 3, in a small fishing port. The restaurant is owned by 25-year-olds Elroi Worcman and Avichai Kadosh.

This kosher restaurant is serving dishes like kebab, hummus, falafel, salmon, and refreshing bevvies.

While Mul Hayam is the first Israeli restaurant in Dubai, there are multiple kosher serving restos and kitchens in the city

The first Israeli kosher kitchen in Dubai is Elli’s Kosher Kitchen. They also deliver and cater kosher meals.

The first kosher hotel restaurant is in the Armani, Burj Khalifa

Armani/Kaf opened its doors on September 17, 2020. The restaurant specialises in kosher food and is one of the only five-star restaurants outside of Israel that offers an in-room dining experience.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Armani Hotel Dubai (@armanihoteldxb)

Listen To The Lovin Daily: Dubai Rents Could Freeze For THREE Years

