Ivanka Trump Shows Full Support For The UAE-Israeli Peace Treaty

The UAE has been going from strength to strength lately even in these tough times. Along with making important decisions related to COVID and the economy, the country also recently decided to sign a monumental peace treaty with Israel. The most recent person to support this treaty (in public) is Ivanka Trump. The daughter of the POTUS reshared this friendly and warm photo taken against the beautiful backdrop of the Dubai skyline

Great photo from Dubai ! https://t.co/Q4RA427j7F — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 6, 2020

The picture was also shared by the current Prime Minister of Israel – Benjamin Netanyahu. The historic deal was signed in Washington last month at the invitation of President Donald Trump. Before COVID took over travelling, Ivanka also dropped by Dubai and had a “magical evening” at the Global Women’s Forum

Magical evening in Dubai with H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister May, David Malpass and Kristalina Georgieva. ✨ pic.twitter.com/TAY29AnoSu — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 17, 2020

This year needs as many heartwarming pictures of peace and harmony as possible and hopefully, there will be more of these soon!