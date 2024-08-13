Jamie Lee Curtis Says Dubai Is Where Lindsay Lohan Found Herself

The Freaky Friday team are back in action and we’re loving the content!

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jamie Lee Curtis speaks about Lindsay Lohan in total admiration, applauding her decision to move to Dubai all alone and find out who she is

Lindsay Lohan began acting from a very young age. Jamie recognised how hard it can be to grow up in front of the camera.

Dubai gave Lindsay Lohan the space she needed to find herself

The Hollywood star shifted to Dubai and lived alone for 5 years before meeting her Kuwaiti husband and Dubai resident Bader Shammas. They’ve been happy Dubai residents ever since and even proud parents!

This is not the first time we’ve heard Lindsay Lohan’s love for Dubai

in a Vogue interview a while ago, Lindsay herself said that Dubai helped her to achieve a “sense of calm” and taught her how to say no.

The actress loves the fact that she is not swarmed by paparazzi and can live a peaceful, private life.

