A French Fan Makes The Dubai Police Blush At The Paris Olympics

Ah the French, they truly have a way with their words!

A video has surfaced of a popular content creator @bob_dylem coming across the Dubai Police in France and immediately exclaiming, “Habibi come to Dubai!!”

And it’s so cute to see our adorable policemen smile the cutest smile. Watch the video below:

It’s official: “Habibi, Come to Dubai” has become a cultural phenomenon

This unexpected yet heartwarming interaction quickly went viral, capturing the hearts of both Dubai and international audiences.

There is a lot of love in this phrase, often used to showcase the city’s warm, inviting spirit. Originating as a catchy phrase, it has since evolved into a viral trend that highlights Dubai as a top destination for people around the world.

@bob_dylem’s playful shoutout is proof of Dubai’s growing global appeal

The “Habibi, come to Dubai!” trend isn’t just about a catchy slogan—it’s a reflection of the city’s rapid rise as a hub for innovation, luxury, and multiculturalism. The phrase encapsulates the welcoming nature of Dubai, inviting everyone to experience its unique blend of tradition and modernity.

