Khabib Says "The UAE Is The Country Of Dreams" And Announces His Next Business
What has Khabib been up to since he last entered the octagon? His retirement shook the UFC world, as the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, people wondered what’s next a fighter largely recognised as one of the greatest.
Well, he’s been keeping busy!
Back in Russia, he purchased the Gorilla Fighting Championship (GFC), a Russian-based MMA promotion but he’s been working here in the UAE too and just announced the launch of TWO brand new fitness products.
Protein bars and alkaline water that are ONLY available in the UAE, he announced to his 29 million followers yesterday and the announcement was like a love letter to the UAE.
The big announcement: Khabib enters the fitness food industry
His emotional announcement compliments the UAE as the country of dreams
UAE is a country where dreams come true and where even unimaginable goals can be achieved at extraordinary pace.
My team and I spent a long time to choose the best possible location, selecting the most advanced technologies in preparation of this much awaited release. It marks the beginning of a new era in a country that I strongly believe in and I am willing to invest in!
We are now ready to introduce 2 brand new products to the world:
FITROO @fitroo_by_khabib @fitroo.ae Protein Bars and PH TOP @waterbykhabib supercharged alkaline drinking water.
Available now throughout the whole UAE, coming out soon to the rest of the GCC and finally a leap to the rest of world.
UAE is a country that knows how to dream and I believe in it!
