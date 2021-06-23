Khabib Says "The UAE Is The Country Of Dreams" And Announces His Next Business

What has Khabib been up to since he last entered the octagon? His retirement shook the UFC world, as the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, people wondered what’s next a fighter largely recognised as one of the greatest.

Well, he’s been keeping busy!

Back in Russia, he purchased the Gorilla Fighting Championship (GFC), a Russian-based MMA promotion but he’s been working here in the UAE too and just announced the launch of TWO brand new fitness products.

Protein bars and alkaline water that are ONLY available in the UAE, he announced to his 29 million followers yesterday and the announcement was like a love letter to the UAE.

The big announcement: Khabib enters the fitness food industry