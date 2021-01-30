د . إAEDSRر . س

Khabib And Virgil Van Dyke Bumped Into Each Other At A Dubai Fitness Center

Well, not exactly any fitness center but the two struck a pose at the Nad Al Sheba (NAS) Sports Complex, often an invite-only spot from H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

Following his win in Abu Dhabi, it seems like former UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov has been living it up in the UAE, enjoying a good dinner at CZN Burak and the like, so this comes to no surprise.

Nurmagomedov and Liverpool defender Virgil Van Djik took a photo together

The former UFC fighter shared an image of him and Virgil Van Djik, captioned “It was nice to meet you at @nas_sc. I wish you get well and recovery soon, I know what it is injures, be patient.”

Van Djik has been undergoing rehab at the NAS Sports Complex

The 29-year-old hasn’t been in the game since October, following an injury sustained in the Merseyside derby.

 

Also, here’s a random video of Virgin van Dijk groovin at a training camp back in 2018

MOOD.

