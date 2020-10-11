Khabib Is Training At One Of The World's Most Renowned Facilities In Dubai

In case you’ve been living under a rock, UFC Fight Island is happening RIGHT NOW which means the very best UFC fighters are currently on UAE soil.

And while the majority are already parked up on Yas Island, Khabib Nurmagomedov, aka ‘The Eagle’ and a legend of the sport who will go head to head with Justin Gaethje on October 24, is training in what is dubbed as one of the world’s greatest training facilities. Nothing but the best!

Don’t believe it? This is the place Roger Federer and Cristiano Ronaldo swapped training tips only last year!

The fighter is training at the Nad Al Sheba Complex where the likes of English premier league players and Dubai’s Crown Prince also train