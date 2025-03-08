A Kitten Was Rescued Off The Road In Dubai

A lil kitten was rescued from the Dubai highway and it’s the cutest video you will see today!

A little kitty found itself in a pretty sticky situation—stuck on the pavement in the middle of the road with no way out. One lady, Dina Taji @ dubaistreetkitties

It’s one of those moments where you just want to call out, “Hang in there, buddy!”

The Dramatic Rescue

Enter the hero of the day! Dina quickly sprang into action. She ran up to the ledge and the kitten ran inside. She placed some food outside and decided to lure the kitten out. She managed to safely grab the kitten and give it more food. Dina says,

As I got closer, I saw a tiny kitten—scared, confused, and so vulnerable. I knew I had to stay calm because one wrong move could send this little one darting back into traffic. But Chase, as I’ve now named her, got frightened and ran—straight into a tiny crack in the wall that separates the streets. My heart sank. The gap was so small, and every time I reached in, my arm would scrape against the wall, making it impossible to bend my hand. After an hour of trying, I knew I needed a new plan. I ran back to my car and grabbed some wet and dry food (thankfully, I always keep supplies with me!). Slowly, after two hours of patience and gentle coaxing, Chase finally peeked her head out. The moment I saw my chance, I gently grabbed her by the scruff and pulled her to safety.

She did face minor scratches because of the situation:

Chase was then taken to the vet for a full check-up and is awaiting a fur-ever home!

Definitely a heartwarming moment that proves kindness can save the day. Dina says:

Chase is now safe in my care, and her life is about to change forever. Tomorrow morning, I’ll be taking her to@mikesvetdxb for a full checkup.

