Kris Fade Receives The UAE Golden Visa Just In Time For His Birthday

Everyone’s favourite Virgin Radio host Kris Fade just received a golden visa and the surprise came in just in time for his birthday. What a gift! After having lived in Dubai for the last 12 years, leaving everything behind in Australia and creating a home for himself and his two daughters here, Fade thanked the UAE saying he felt ‘truly honoured to receive the golden visa from this amazing country.’

Kris Fade receives the much talked about golden visa In an Instagram post, the host who has been known to light up everyone’s mornings on the Kris Fade morning show talks about his move to Dubai in a heartwarming statement. Leaving Australia 12 years ago to try my luck in a city I didn’t know too much about was scary, but as #Dubai and the #UAE does, it makes you feel welcomed, makes you feel safe. Thank you to the UAE leaders and their vision. This Gold Visa is the cherry on top ❤

Aside from hosting his own Virgin Radio show, Fade also owns a healthy-range of snacks for kids and adults, and recently launched the Fade Fit Tennis Academy

It’s safe to say that the golden visa was very well-deserved for the personality who has not only graced us with his kind presence but continues to shine a light on how great a place the UAE is

For his birthday, hundreds (maybe even thousands) of messages flooded Kris Fade’s socials

He celebrated with a fancy lunch at Twiggy with fiancee Breanna and co-host Priti Malik, along with a couple of close comrades

Happy birthday Kris, much love from the Lovin team! AND a huge congrats on your golden visa, you continue to inspire the UAE and its residents.