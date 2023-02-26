د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

LISTEN: Rising Popstar Sandra Sahi Gets Candid On The Bullying She Faced In Belgium

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Sabine starts off the episode by talking about bullying and how much it can affect a person. Bullying is extremely common and is a tough experience, especially during school.

In this week’s episode of Unspoken, hosts Fouad and Sabine sat down with Sandra Sahi, a Belgian Iraqio rising popstar.

Sandra Sahi gets candid about her experience being bullied as a young Arab in Europe

Unspoken is a Smashi show, a sister company to Lovin Dubai, Augustus Media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sandra Sahi ♪ (@sandrasahi)

Sandra always felt like an outsider and excluded for the first few years of school

Sandra has been singing since she was six. She was the only Arab in the classroom at a school in Brussels. “People were talking behind my back, they were throwing dark jokes at me that hint something; my race, my religion, where I come from,” she said.

In a bouquet of all-white roses, she was the only red, making her stand out and exposed to scrutiny.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sandra Sahi ♪ (@sandrasahi)

After 12 years, she moved to Dubai and that was the change she needed

Moving can be very daunting to children but it was a turning point for Sandra, a positive experience instead of being negative. Living in Belgium made her a little insecure about her thick brows and dark hair because she didn’t fit in. But now, she loves her Arabic features!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sandra Sahi ♪ (@sandrasahi)

Sandra has over 600K followers and Instagram and she admits cyberbullying is very much a part of her life

Her older siblings warned her that social media bullying is a norm. And although she experiences cyberbullying, it hasn’t affected her like her experience at school in Belgium.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sandra Sahi ♪ (@sandrasahi)

Read Next: Passant Shams El Dean Talks About Infidelity And Monogamy In This Episode Of Unspoken

Click here to listen to the Unspoken podcast

Follow Dubai Works wherever you listen to your podcasts

Comments
Share this

More Podcasts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer