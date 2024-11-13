Latest

Love, Drama, and Secrets.. Love Is Blind Star Khatab Spills The Tea On Lovin Dubai!

In a recent interview, Khatab from Love is blind habibi joined The Lovin Dubai Show and shared his thoughts on his experience with the show and his personal life. Reflecting on his relationship with Asma, he explained how their connection was initially strong but ultimately didn’t work out due to differences in lifestyle and family expectations. After a brief separation, Khatab and Asma realized that their core values didn’t align for a long-term relationship. Despite their breakup, Khatab expressed happiness for Asma’s current relationship, and the two remain good friends. He emphasized that while love is important, compatibility in lifestyle and family priorities is crucial for a successful partnership.

Outside of the show, Khatab revealed that he has shifted his focus from being a full-time DJ to only working as a DJ once a week. He admitted to previously sacrificing sleep and health for his career but now prioritizes better sleep and a healthier lifestyle. Khatab explained that being single has allowed him to focus more on his personal goals. However, if he were to start a family, he would make them his priority. Drawing inspiration from his own parents’ work-life balance, he stressed the importance of teamwork in relationships, especially when balancing career and family.

Khatab also addressed the topic of “standards” that has been mentioned on Love is Blind on the Lovin Dubai Show, sharing his thoughts on the expectations cast members brought to the show. He pointed out that everyone has the right to seek a partner who shares their values and lifestyle, but trying to change someone rarely works. Khatab noted that many of the tensions and misunderstandings could have been avoided if cast members had recognized early on when they weren’t a match. Despite the drama, he was optimistic about the future, sharing that some couples, like Donia and Chafik, are thriving and even heading toward engagement.

Love Is Blind Star Khatab Talks Dating Culture, Show Drama & Life After The Show

