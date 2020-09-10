Business Bounce Back
Lovin Business Bounce Back: These 55 Businesses Could Use A Helping Hand
We’re back with another list of fun businesses that you can visit.
Local businesses, restaurants, and shops are the backbone of any economy. Lovin Dubai is doing its part and using its platform to promote local businesses in the UAE.
That’s why Lovin Dubai launched Lovin Business Bounce Back, a campaign that aims to support businesses affected by the economic impact of COVID-19.
We were blown away by the number of nominations, so this is just a small shout out to the companies that we couldn’t choose for the bigger feature.
It’s time of businesses to bounce back. Here are struggling places we can all support
55. 2 Birds, UAE
2birds is a Dubai based fashion and accessories label. They design dresses perfect for warm summer days and are passionate about their light breathable fabrics especially in the heat of summer. All of their fabrics are hand screen printed with all of the dresses made by hand.
54. Alishbah Abaya, UAE
These quality assured embroidered abayas are perfect for any and every occasion.
53. Aussie Mike Jewelers
Aussie Mike’s is an internationally family owned and operated business, passed down through 9 generations of the Sobbi family from Kuwait, Sydney and here in Dubai.
52. Belyed Handcraft, UAE
Belyed Handcraft sells the most elegant, exclusive and luxurious beach wear and stunning collections of silk caftans and fine embroidery.
There are always flowers for those who want to see them, introducing Flora the new dress from our new collection🌸 . . . . @almaprtsich #model #belyed#belyedhandcraft#dresses#summerdress#dresses#newcollection#newstyle#newdesign#summerwear#summerfashion#summerlook#lovedress#design#fashionstyle#picture#lookoftheday#bloggerstyle#bloggerlife#instagram#instadaily#inspiration#vacation#shopping#shopnow#onlineshopping#americanstyle#floraldress#floraldesign#bohostyle
51. Bliss Perfumes, Deira Al Sabka
Bliss perfumes has a wide range of variety for products including essential oils, fine fragrances, absolutes, bakhoor, henna Products and Glass bottles.
50. Bobino, UAE
Bonino is a company with a collection of accessories that solves a problem and you can use every day. Their products are bold and minimalistic.
49. Cooltrap, UAE
Cooltrap has been redefining the apparel industry, with innovative designs and products specifically in head wear.
Our Cooltrap Classics will keep you as cool as possible during the summer heat with a breathable mesh trucker back and flexfit technology for perfect fit and comfort. — Shop online and get 10% OFF your first order. Use code: COOLTRAP10. Link in bio. #findyourcrown #cooltrap #cooltrapdxb #dubaimall #streetwear #streetstyle #apparel #fashion #snapback #caps #classic #trucker
48. Craft House DXB, Dubai
This cute retail has the best pet related gifts so you don’t have to worry about the next time you gift someone. They’ve got you covered!
#Repost @lolatheyorkie27 with @make_repost ・・・ thank you @crafthousedxb 🐶💕 – – – – – #dogsofdubai #dubaidog #yorkie #toyyorkie #yorkshireterrier #yorkshire #doglife #doglover #dogsofinstagram #yorkiesofinstagram #miniyorkie #yorkiegirl #yorkielove #yorkshireterriers #yorkiegram
47. The Custom Factory, Al Fahidi Souk
The Custom Factory is the premier provider of a wide range of personalized products including Passport covers, Laptop covers, Travel wallets, Luggage tags, Grooming kits and more which are all made of Vegan Leather.
One of a kind gift for your one of a kind father! Gift your dad a customised gift curated specially for him. Happy father's day to all you strong dad's out there 💪❤️ Shop now at customfactory.com 🚚 FREE Delivery above AED99 😍 Extra 10% off above AED200 (Valid from June 14-21) #happyfathersday #fathersdaygift #fathers #fathersday #father #customisedgifts
46. The Cycle House, Al Quoz
Your bicycle needs a repair or a spare part? This is the perfect place for you. They sell everything including frame sets, cockpits, wheel sets, saddles, group sets and accessories.
45. DIA Textile, Al Fahidi
From Pashmina shawls to vibrant home decor, they have it all! Not just for Mommies but for babies too.
44. Elite Stitch Tailor, The Outlet Village Mall
Get custom tailor made suits, shirts, tuxedos and more all under one place. Have a non clothing alteration to make? They do that too.
43. EZ Shade, UAE
This business provides clip-on light bulb covers & shades. An elegant, easy & inexpensive solution to bare light bulbs. No tools needed & works with all bulbs.
Design your own lighting with EZ Shade #dubai #dubailife #dubai🇦🇪 #dubailove #uae #uae🇦🇪 #abudhabi #abudhabilife #myabudhabi #simplyabudhabi #mydubai #unitedarabemirates #shopping #onlineshopping #homedecor #interiordesign #ceiling #lighting #lightingdesign #entrepreneur #entrepreneurlife #startup #stayhome #stayathome #unitedarabemirates🇦🇪
42. Fashion Club LLC, Vox Cineplex
This retail store sells every kind of accessory to style your outfit for ALL occasions.
41. Enata, Hamriya Free Zone – Sharjah
ENATA Industries is an international, diversified, comprehensive equipment industrial group committed to providing quality services globally. The group’s primary businesses include three main areas of R&D and manufacturing: Marine, Aerospace and Architecture.
40. Gautier Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road
Gautier is French contemporary furniture store in Dubai. They have the latest collections for living rooms and lounges, bedrooms and dressing rooms, children and teens.
39. Glamgazle, UAE
Glamazle.com is the region’s one-stop online beauty store where one can find the world’s leading beauty and cosmetic brands at just one click.
38. Goshopia,UAE
At Goshopia you will find designers and brands that embrace at least one of thier 3 S’s: Slow Fashion (not mass produced items), Sustainability and Social Responsibility.
They support design and innovation because creativity needs to be nurtured and there is no Planet B. Here you will only find exclusive luxury products that support the local economy, respect Mother Nature and exude quality and design. Nothing less, nothing more.
Capturing Style that matters. Do you know what our 3 S´s are? Ssshhh … It is no longer a secret! Find this gorgeous wooden bag at Goshopia.com: The Home of Slow & Sustainable Fashion in the Middle East. When Upcycling is the way to go! Get yours now online or send us a DM. * Model: @martalgarrido Photographer: @dubai.female.photographer Bag: @duetluxury Shop: Goshopia.com * * #sustainablefashion #slowfashion #ethicalfashion #sustainablebags #upcycle #style #fashion #dubai #mydubai #makeupoftheday #fashion #styleinspiration #fashiongram #instafashion #whatiwear #modeaddict #mystylediary #parisigers #frenchgirl #instamode #beautiful #instamode #fringues #multimarques #beauteaddict #blogueusebeaute #uae #goshopiastyle #dubaistyle
37. Hand-Tied, UAE
Why wait around for special occasions or for someone to buy you flowers, making flowers an integral part of your life not only brightens the space but uplifts the soul.
They are known for our fresh and long-lasting flowers that exude good vibes only!
ANNOUNCEMENT 🎊 Super excited to be unboxing a new look for our website and housing some new friends for our blooms – vases and more plants! We’re so overwhelmed by the love we’ve received so far and heard every single one of your product recommendations. Every new product has been carefully curated based on your feedback and what you need to make your day more flowerful and green. Hope you find something you like and drop us a line if you have any questions about our new store. Or send us a high five 🖐 if you like what you see . . . . #handtiedbox #naturephotography #naturelovers #dubaiflowers #flowerlover #goodvibes #flowerstagram #flowerphotography #dubaiflowerdelivery #sustainableliving #happinessinabox #subscriptionboxdubai #picoftheday📷 #floralscapes #floralinstallation #wildflowerphotography #flowerloversdaily #pastelflowers #midair #flowerphotoshoot #portrait_society #portraitphotography #WebsiteLaunch #TheProcess #TyingBox
36. Intermetal LLC, Dubai Investment Park 1
Intermetal specializes in the manufacture of furniture and interior doors. Their expansive client list consist of designers, architects, consultants, contractors, owners and operators and caters to hotels, resorts, restaurants , offices, banks , financial institutions, schools and training facilities. Intermetal products are exported world wide and we are proud to be the specified supplier to prestigious hotel groups and restaurant chains.
35. Kaizen Box, UAE
Kaizen Box is a tribute to hunters of the new world, men that wake up driven towards excellence, stoicism and seduction. With a focus on outfit enhancers, their subscription box guarantees a minimum of five tastefully selected, color-coded items per box each month for patrons to keep.
34. Menakart, UAE
Menakart is the latest online shopping website in Middle East. Menakart.com provides all electronic products including laptops, cameras, mobiles, tablets, fashion, watches, games, books and toys. They also provide cash on delivery in UAE, Oman, Bahrain & Kuwait.
33. Merlin Digital, Dubai
Established in 1998, Dubai-based Merlin Digital is a consumer electronics company with a global presence. For over 15 years, Merlin Digital has been dedicated to making a smarter world through technologically innovative offerings that today span smart mobility solutions, multimedia products, wearable fitness devices, digital surveillance, and 3D display solutions.
32. MitchkoLand, UAE
The urban lifestyle is one that demands attention, turn away for too long and you are sure to miss something. Likewise, every different lifestyle requires its own approach. From these requirements, crafts arise, exuding the character and personality of the people who develop them.
Mitchkoland is your source for all these crafts, so no matter where you are, you can find a little extra adventure of your own – and a little extra warmth too.
31. MOJ Swimwear
Named after the Arabic word “موج” meaning “Wave”, the MOJ story started with a healthy obsession for high quality, timeless fashion pieces.
30. Moors & Saints Jewelry, Dubai
Inspired by the language of Moorish design which traveled from Andalusia and North-Africa around the globe to reach countries as far as India or Mexico, they set out to create jewelry that connects sacred spaces and promotes pluralism and tolerance.
Zelij artwork is an example of the craftsmanship and design that are key elements of Moorish design. The geometric mosaics are used to decorate surfaces from walls to tables and floors. Swipe right to see the details in our Marrakesh necklace inspired by the zelij patterns that adorn the Saadian Tombs 💗
29. MSET Iinternational Group LLC, UAE
This retail business is you one-stop shop for all your jewelry shopping.
28. My Jooti, Al Barsha Heights
My Jooti is a unique online retailer of stylish European footwear brands that combines quality, comfort and vibrant designs, our desire is to revolutionize and rethink the purchase of footwear.
My Jooti isn’t just a store, it’s a lifestyle. And now with their My Jooti online Store that lifestyle is available to you wherever and whenever you want it.
جديد ووز 🖤 ليللي إسبادريل www.myjooti.com • New In from Woz 🖤 Lille Espadrilles www.myjooti.com • • • • • • #espadrilles #newin #shoponline #shoeslovers #uaeonlineshopping #dubaifashion #mydss #musthaveshoes #sauditrends #saudistyle #shoppingaddict #mydubai #emiratistyle #inabudhabi #myjooti
27. MYKAFTAN, UAE
Each piece from MyKaftan collections represents the unity of cultures between East and West, supporting the newly arrived modesty movement to fit into the lifestyle of all of us – generation of cosmopolites – modern women who like to travel and discover new things, staying true to themselves, without compromising the values and traditions.
26. Nabils Abaya, UAE
Nabils Abaya started with the motive of showcasing the best in abaya and jalabiyas with a unique twist by adding different styles and patterns for the fashion lovers.
25. Neon Starfish, UAE
Neon Starfish is an Award Winning Dubai based brand that happily sits in the middle of style and comfort. They want their customers to look gorgeous and, just as importantly, feel good every time you wear their collection.
Stunning @blondebedouin wearing The Wrap Dress – Our new favourite print. Beautiful light fabric perfect for this weather! Link to shop in stories 🌿👆🏼 Online now. Short, Midi and Long lengths available. Hand made here in Dubai Support local 💕 . . . #wrapdress #wrap #dress #tropical #sunset #bbq #beach #brunch #beachstyle #dubai #fashion #dubaifashion #thelook #outfit #homemade #dxb #dubaimums #style #dubailadies #woman #women #ootd #wiw #wiwt #smallbusiness #shoplocal #influencer #leafprint #sundowners #mydubai #influencer
24. Parfumery, Dubai
This business sells your favorite perfume brand on customized bottles with the cutest customized designs and messages for the perfect occasion.
Celebrate your anniversary with a gift like no other; a perfume of your favourite scent in a bottle designed just for you! Order online now Parfumery.co #dubai #gift #giftideas #perfume #giftsforher #giftsforhim #custommade #customdesign #personalizedgifts #birthday #birthdaygift #anniversary #anniversarygift #gifts #giftsformen #giftsformom #giftsforalloccasions #giftfordad #mydubai
23. Polka Dot’s Scarf, UAE
These cute and trendy scarf with the nest material are definitely worth a try.
22. Sitara Diamonds, UAE
A well crafted piece of jewelry conveys the message of love and affection and they would love help you convey your message of love to your dear ones. You can now buy you own customized diamond value for money jewelry.
21. Sophy G, UAE
Sophy G empowers women by giving them confidence, freedom, and power through looking beautiful. This is a club meeting that aims to provide an insight into the rich cultural history of fashion in relation to the modern-day trend.
20. Stuck On You, UAE
Stuck On You is the original and best personalized gifts and labels for children and adults. Gorgeous designs, colorful fonts and fabulous products to choose from.
19. The Stretch Store, Dubai
Premium quality fitness stretch bands right at your doorstep. Free shipping across the whole of UAE.
18. Thomsun, UAE
Need musical instruments, home AV and pro audio equipment ? You’ll find them all here. They are the official distributors of Yamaha, Adamson Systems, RØDE, Steinberg, Fender and other well-known brands in the United Arab Emirates and the GCC market.
17. Turath Al-Khaleej Perfumes, Dubai
With years of expertise and experience, Turath Al-Khaleej is proud to be regarded as a manufacturing leader. Every decision is inspired by their main mission, which is to provide the highest standard of product and services to both retailers and customers.
16. Vanila Studio Dubai, JLT
VANILA wedding boutique in Dubai is a newly established and modern bridal shop in UAE where you will definitely find your dream wedding dress.
With more than 200 models to try and look you can rest assured that the search for your wedding gown will become a pleasure and joyful time at their wedding boutique.
15. Vay’s Kingdom, Dar Al Wasl Compound
Fine the most cutest, comfiest and eco friendly clothes and accessories for you little one right here. They are super colourful and organic and your kids are sure to love them.
2020 THANK YOU 🎉 ⠀⠀ Celebrating the 2k milestone (2024 to be exact). You guys are rock stars, thank you so much for following the Kingdom. Who would have thought making the #mostcomfortableclotheontheplanet 😉 would get me a beautiful tribe like this! I’ve met some really cool human along the road that have supported me, thought me things, picked me up when I was 😭😭😭 and some of you even became friends #bonus ! Don’t we say :” it doesn’t matter where you go as long as you are enjoying the journey?”, i’m definitely enjoying mine and hoping you are enjoying yours 💚. 📷: @thephotoclubuae Little model: @howtomamatash . . . . #feelingblessed🙏 #2kcommunity #growingtribe . . . . . . . . . . #vayskingdom #smallbusinessdubai #handmadekidsclothes #slowfashionkids #dubaimoms #dubaikids #dubaikidsstyle #comfortablekidsclothes #dresskids_likekids #rompers #panda #sewingforkids #imakewhatiselldxb #childrenbrand #toddlerstyle #comfyoutfit #madeinuae #idontlikehashtags ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀
14. Whey Trition, UAE
Whey Trition is a market leading distributor of healthy and high in protein food, drinks, snacks, treats & supplements.
In Stock & Exclusively Available Online at www.wheytrition.com Introducing the New M & Ms Hi Protein Bars in Peanut & Chocolate! These will sell fast so don’t delay, order today! #lifestyle #protein #nutrition #highprotein #m&msproteinbar #dubai #abudhabi #sharjah #rasalkhaimah #ummalquwain #ajman #fujairah #uae
13. Wood Pecker, Dubai
This is your one stop for all your ethnic clothes. This mother and daughter duo sell Pakistani ethnic clothes and all profits go to charity for a good cause!
12. Queens Fitness, Dubai
Queens Fitness is here to provide high quality waist shapers to women. Their goal is to give women the opportunity to embrace themselves in all forms.
11. Ypera, UAE
Ypera’s mission is to develop bio-scientific and nutrakinetic health and wellness products that can sustain, restore, and improve the quality of human life by helping people to do more, feel better, and live longer.
10. Zainab Textiles, Al Owan Al Nakhil 1 – Ajman
This local business sells all types of fabric and you can personalize it to your use or requirement.
9. ZSI Corp, Ibis Dubai – Al Barsha
ZSI Corp is a premium distributor for street fashion, sportswear and footwear brands throughout the Middle East. Their private labeling division is one of the region’s biggest supplier of SMU products for prestigious leisure facilities across the region.
8. Rena Jewellery, Dubai
This local business sells handmade customized diamond and gold jewelry according to your taste and likes.
7. Crafting For Paws, UAE
Crafting For Paws sells animal related custom accessories and all the proceeds go towards the welfare for animals.
6. Sana Jewellers, Central Souq – Sharjah
A small local business with bright jewelry for every kind of occasion.
5. Thrift For Good, UAE
Thrift For Good has a vision of a world with zero waste where everyone has what they need to thrive. 100% of their profits are donated to charitable causes who help children around the world through health, education and housing.
4. CADYZ, UAE
The UAE’s latest born men fashion brand with trendy designs and premium quality. Make sure to grab your favorite design soon before someone else grabs it!
3. Dimension, UAE
Bringing Oversized comfortable LA inspired street wear style to the UAE, Dimension is made, created and designed in the UAE.
Lounging around Saturday ✨ #grateful #supportsmallbusiness #loungewearuae #dimensionloungewear #dimensionae . ### . #loungewear #loungewearchic #loungeweardontcare #loungewear17 #loungewearallday #loungewearlifestyle #loungewearyoucanlivein #loungewearUAE #stayhomeuae #weareallresponsible #dubaifashionlover #dubaibusinesswomen #createdubai #loungewearchic #loungewearset #loungewearsets #uaeloungewear #dimensionloungewear #madeintheUAE #loungewearUAE #stayhomeuae #weareallresponsible #dubaifashionlover #dubaibusinesswomen #createdubai #loungewearchic #loungewearset #loungewearsets #uaeloungewear
2. W Couturier, UAE
W Couturier’s hand-crafted tailoring has been honed over eight decades. The level of precision, dedication and know-how is what gives W Couturier its marked difference over other tailoring services in the UAE. Bespoke customisation is at the core of W Couturier’s philosophy as is a love of authentic artisanship.
Silver is a color that can look very elegant with the right style, giving a slimming effect. Silver suit is richly paired with a white striped blazer . . . ⠀⠀ #wcouturier #wMaison #handmade #styleblogger #fashion #fashionweek #pfw #designersuit #silver #dubailife #handmadesuits #fashionstyle #buttons #luxury #customsuit #designer #luxuryfashion #luxurystyle #commercialstyling #ootd #suitdetail #detailing #fashiondesigner #couturier #instagood #photooftheday #dubaipr #suit #handmade #blazer #couture
1. Aakriti, UAE
Aakriti is an online boutique with unique collection of exclusively handcrafted and handpicked designs . It is dedicated to provide you the latest and best quality products at very reasonable prices.
Hello folks!!! Just popped in to share my new creation. Totally in love with these moon design earrings ❤. Are you too?? . . . Beautiful moon design earrings handcrafted in 20g copper wire and 2mm purple facered crystals. These are light in weight with a trendy design. Earwires too are handforged by me. . DM me for other details #handcrafted #jewelry #earrings #neel #uaeshopping #uaegifts #madeinuae #abudhabishopping #abudhabimums #wirewrapped #totallyhandmade #wearableart #smallbusiness #support #aakritidesigns #oneofakind #designer #contemporary #accesories #abudhabi #entrepreneurlifestyle #createyourhappiness #beyourownboss #buildyourempire #borntocreate #jewelrytrends #jewelryaddict #copper #crystaljewelry