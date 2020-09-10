Lovin Business Bounce Back: These 55 Businesses Could Use A Helping Hand

We’re back with another list of fun businesses that you can visit. Local businesses, restaurants, and shops are the backbone of any economy. Lovin Dubai is doing its part and using its platform to promote local businesses in the UAE. That’s why Lovin Dubai launched Lovin Business Bounce Back, a campaign that aims to support businesses affected by the economic impact of COVID-19. We were blown away by the number of nominations, so this is just a small shout out to the companies that we couldn’t choose for the bigger feature. Read: Lovin Business Bounce Back: These 10 Businesses Could Use A Helping Hand It’s time of businesses to bounce back. Here are struggling places we can all support 55. 2 Birds, UAE 2birds is a Dubai based fashion and accessories label. They design dresses perfect for warm summer days and are passionate about their light breathable fabrics especially in the heat of summer. All of their fabrics are hand screen printed with all of the dresses made by hand. More info here. 54. Alishbah Abaya, UAE These quality assured embroidered abayas are perfect for any and every occasion. More info here. 53. Aussie Mike Jewelers Aussie Mike’s is an internationally family owned and operated business, passed down through 9 generations of the Sobbi family from Kuwait, Sydney and here in Dubai. More info here.

52. Belyed Handcraft, UAE Belyed Handcraft sells the most elegant, exclusive and luxurious beach wear and stunning collections of silk caftans and fine embroidery. More info here.

51. Bliss Perfumes, Deira Al Sabka Bliss perfumes has a wide range of variety for products including essential oils, fine fragrances, absolutes, bakhoor, henna Products and Glass bottles. More info here. 50. Bobino, UAE Bonino is a company with a collection of accessories that solves a problem and you can use every day. Their products are bold and minimalistic. More info here.

49. Cooltrap, UAE Cooltrap has been redefining the apparel industry, with innovative designs and products specifically in head wear. More info here.

48. Craft House DXB, Dubai This cute retail has the best pet related gifts so you don’t have to worry about the next time you gift someone. They’ve got you covered! More info here.

47. The Custom Factory, Al Fahidi Souk The Custom Factory is the premier provider of a wide range of personalized products including Passport covers, Laptop covers, Travel wallets, Luggage tags, Grooming kits and more which are all made of Vegan Leather. More info here.

46. The Cycle House, Al Quoz Your bicycle needs a repair or a spare part? This is the perfect place for you. They sell everything including frame sets, cockpits, wheel sets, saddles, group sets and accessories. More info here. 45. DIA Textile, Al Fahidi From Pashmina shawls to vibrant home decor, they have it all! Not just for Mommies but for babies too. More info here.

44. Elite Stitch Tailor, The Outlet Village Mall Get custom tailor made suits, shirts, tuxedos and more all under one place. Have a non clothing alteration to make? They do that too. More info here. 43. EZ Shade, UAE This business provides clip-on light bulb covers & shades. An elegant, easy & inexpensive solution to bare light bulbs. No tools needed & works with all bulbs. More info here.

42. Fashion Club LLC, Vox Cineplex This retail store sells every kind of accessory to style your outfit for ALL occasions. 41. Enata, Hamriya Free Zone – Sharjah ENATA Industries is an international, diversified, comprehensive equipment industrial group committed to providing quality services globally. The group’s primary businesses include three main areas of R&D and manufacturing: Marine, Aerospace and Architecture. More info here. 40. Gautier Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road Gautier is French contemporary furniture store in Dubai. They have the latest collections for living rooms and lounges, bedrooms and dressing rooms, children and teens. More info here.

39. Glamgazle, UAE Glamazle.com is the region’s one-stop online beauty store where one can find the world’s leading beauty and cosmetic brands at just one click. More info here.

38. Goshopia,UAE At Goshopia you will find designers and brands that embrace at least one of thier 3 S’s: Slow Fashion (not mass produced items), Sustainability and Social Responsibility. They support design and innovation because creativity needs to be nurtured and there is no Planet B. Here you will only find exclusive luxury products that support the local economy, respect Mother Nature and exude quality and design. Nothing less, nothing more. More info here.

37. Hand-Tied, UAE Why wait around for special occasions or for someone to buy you flowers, making flowers an integral part of your life not only brightens the space but uplifts the soul. They are known for our fresh and long-lasting flowers that exude good vibes only! More info here.

36. Intermetal LLC, Dubai Investment Park 1 Intermetal specializes in the manufacture of furniture and interior doors. Their expansive client list consist of designers, architects, consultants, contractors, owners and operators and caters to hotels, resorts, restaurants , offices, banks , financial institutions, schools and training facilities. Intermetal products are exported world wide and we are proud to be the specified supplier to prestigious hotel groups and restaurant chains. More info here. 35. Kaizen Box, UAE Kaizen Box is a tribute to hunters of the new world, men that wake up driven towards excellence, stoicism and seduction. With a focus on outfit enhancers, their subscription box guarantees a minimum of five tastefully selected, color-coded items per box each month for patrons to keep. More info here.

34. Menakart, UAE Menakart is the latest online shopping website in Middle East. Menakart.com provides all electronic products including laptops, cameras, mobiles, tablets, fashion, watches, games, books and toys. They also provide cash on delivery in UAE, Oman, Bahrain & Kuwait. More info here. 33. Merlin Digital, Dubai Established in 1998, Dubai-based Merlin Digital is a consumer electronics company with a global presence. For over 15 years, Merlin Digital has been dedicated to making a smarter world through technologically innovative offerings that today span smart mobility solutions, multimedia products, wearable fitness devices, digital surveillance, and 3D display solutions. More info here. 32. MitchkoLand, UAE The urban lifestyle is one that demands attention, turn away for too long and you are sure to miss something. Likewise, every different lifestyle requires its own approach. From these requirements, crafts arise, exuding the character and personality of the people who develop them. Mitchkoland is your source for all these crafts, so no matter where you are, you can find a little extra adventure of your own – and a little extra warmth too. More info here. 31. MOJ Swimwear Named after the Arabic word “موج” meaning “Wave”, the MOJ story started with a healthy obsession for high quality, timeless fashion pieces. More info here. 30. Moors & Saints Jewelry, Dubai Inspired by the language of Moorish design which traveled from Andalusia and North-Africa around the globe to reach countries as far as India or Mexico, they set out to create jewelry that connects sacred spaces and promotes pluralism and tolerance. More info here.

29. MSET Iinternational Group LLC, UAE This retail business is you one-stop shop for all your jewelry shopping. More info here. 28. My Jooti, Al Barsha Heights My Jooti is a unique online retailer of stylish European footwear brands that combines quality, comfort and vibrant designs, our desire is to revolutionize and rethink the purchase of footwear. My Jooti isn’t just a store, it’s a lifestyle. And now with their My Jooti online Store that lifestyle is available to you wherever and whenever you want it. More info here.

27. MYKAFTAN, UAE Each piece from MyKaftan collections represents the unity of cultures between East and West, supporting the newly arrived modesty movement to fit into the lifestyle of all of us – generation of cosmopolites – modern women who like to travel and discover new things, staying true to themselves, without compromising the values and traditions. More info here.

26. Nabils Abaya, UAE Nabils Abaya started with the motive of showcasing the best in abaya and jalabiyas with a unique twist by adding different styles and patterns for the fashion lovers. More info here. 25. Neon Starfish, UAE Neon Starfish is an Award Winning Dubai based brand that happily sits in the middle of style and comfort. They want their customers to look gorgeous and, just as importantly, feel good every time you wear their collection. More info here.

24. Parfumery, Dubai This business sells your favorite perfume brand on customized bottles with the cutest customized designs and messages for the perfect occasion. More info here.

23. Polka Dot’s Scarf, UAE These cute and trendy scarf with the nest material are definitely worth a try. More info here. 22. Sitara Diamonds, UAE A well crafted piece of jewelry conveys the message of love and affection and they would love help you convey your message of love to your dear ones. You can now buy you own customized diamond value for money jewelry.

21. Sophy G, UAE Sophy G empowers women by giving them confidence, freedom, and power through looking beautiful. This is a club meeting that aims to provide an insight into the rich cultural history of fashion in relation to the modern-day trend. More info here. 20. Stuck On You, UAE Stuck On You is the original and best personalized gifts and labels for children and adults. Gorgeous designs, colorful fonts and fabulous products to choose from. More info here. 19. The Stretch Store, Dubai Premium quality fitness stretch bands right at your doorstep. Free shipping across the whole of UAE. More info here. 18. Thomsun, UAE Need musical instruments, home AV and pro audio equipment ? You’ll find them all here. They are the official distributors of Yamaha, Adamson Systems, RØDE, Steinberg, Fender and other well-known brands in the United Arab Emirates and the GCC market. More info here. 17. Turath Al-Khaleej Perfumes, Dubai With years of expertise and experience, Turath Al-Khaleej is proud to be regarded as a manufacturing leader. Every decision is inspired by their main mission, which is to provide the highest standard of product and services to both retailers and customers. More info here. 16. Vanila Studio Dubai, JLT VANILA wedding boutique in Dubai is a newly established and modern bridal shop in UAE where you will definitely find your dream wedding dress. With more than 200 models to try and look you can rest assured that the search for your wedding gown will become a pleasure and joyful time at their wedding boutique.

15. Vay’s Kingdom, Dar Al Wasl Compound Fine the most cutest, comfiest and eco friendly clothes and accessories for you little one right here. They are super colourful and organic and your kids are sure to love them. More info here.

14. Whey Trition, UAE Whey Trition is a market leading distributor of healthy and high in protein food, drinks, snacks, treats & supplements. More info here.

13. Wood Pecker, Dubai This is your one stop for all your ethnic clothes. This mother and daughter duo sell Pakistani ethnic clothes and all profits go to charity for a good cause! More info here. 12. Queens Fitness, Dubai Queens Fitness is here to provide high quality waist shapers to women. Their goal is to give women the opportunity to embrace themselves in all forms. More info here. 11. Ypera, UAE Ypera’s mission is to develop bio-scientific and nutrakinetic health and wellness products that can sustain, restore, and improve the quality of human life by helping people to do more, feel better, and live longer. More info here. 10. Zainab Textiles, Al Owan Al Nakhil 1 – Ajman This local business sells all types of fabric and you can personalize it to your use or requirement. More info here. 9. ZSI Corp, Ibis Dubai – Al Barsha ZSI Corp is a premium distributor for street fashion, sportswear and footwear brands throughout the Middle East. Their private labeling division is one of the region’s biggest supplier of SMU products for prestigious leisure facilities across the region. More info here. 8. Rena Jewellery, Dubai This local business sells handmade customized diamond and gold jewelry according to your taste and likes. More info here. 7. Crafting For Paws, UAE Crafting For Paws sells animal related custom accessories and all the proceeds go towards the welfare for animals. More info here. 6. Sana Jewellers, Central Souq – Sharjah A small local business with bright jewelry for every kind of occasion. More info here. 5. Thrift For Good, UAE Thrift For Good has a vision of a world with zero waste where everyone has what they need to thrive. 100% of their profits are donated to charitable causes who help children around the world through health, education and housing. More info here.

4. CADYZ, UAE The UAE’s latest born men fashion brand with trendy designs and premium quality. Make sure to grab your favorite design soon before someone else grabs it! More info here.

3. Dimension, UAE Bringing Oversized comfortable LA inspired street wear style to the UAE, Dimension is made, created and designed in the UAE. More info here.

2. W Couturier, UAE W Couturier’s hand-crafted tailoring has been honed over eight decades. The level of precision, dedication and know-how is what gives W Couturier its marked difference over other tailoring services in the UAE. Bespoke customisation is at the core of W Couturier’s philosophy as is a love of authentic artisanship. More info here.