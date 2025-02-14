LOVIN TRAVELS: A Magical Adventure at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida

Disney has always had a special place in my heart—singing along to the tunes, dreaming about princesses and talking animals, and imagining a world where anything was possible. Yet, there’s something about Disney’s magic that never fades, no matter how old you get.

And when the chance to visit Walt Disney World Resort finally came my way, I couldn’t say yes fast enough. What made it even more special? I got to experience it with my partner, celebrating our anniversary in the most magical place on Earth, talk about a dream come true!

We stayed for five days, and I would have loved to stay longer, as there is still so much to see! What made our trip even more unforgettable? The Disney Private VIP Tour. This exclusive service took our adventure to the next level, offering front-of-the-line access to attractions, a personalized itinerary, and a dedicated guide who made sure we experienced the absolute best of Disney without the long waits.

Keep reading for the low-down on four magical days in the Enchanted World of Disney…

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa was like living in a dream

The view from our room was unbelievable—we could see Cinderella Castle from our window, and we could even catch the Happily Ever After fireworks from there. The rooms were spacious, the service was impeccable, and the whole resort had this luxurious, old-world charm that made us feel like royalty.

Getting to the parks was a breeze with plenty of options—Monorail, Disney Skyliner, buses, and even ferry boats.

Now, I’m going to take you through my adventure—spoiler alert: it was more than just a trip. It was pure magic.

Day 1: Magic Kingdom Park – Living the Dream

We kicked things off with a delicious breakfast, where we got the lowdown on what’s new and exciting at Walt Disney World Resort from Ambassador Shannon (seriously, this was like getting insider info on a secret world). Then we met Chef Christine, the woman behind so much of the incredible food at Walt Disney World Resort, and learned how the parks bring storytelling into every meal. Imagine sitting down to a meal where each dish has a story to tell—that’s what Disney does best.

From there, we headed straight into Magic Kingdom. The energy, the colors, the characters… everything just came to life. If you’ve seen it in the movies, you know the drill: the castle, the parades, the energy that makes everything feel like it’s bursting with life. But standing in the middle of it all? You have to feel it to believe it. And, of course, it was our anniversary, so I couldn’t help but think: where else would you want to celebrate love than the happiest place on Earth?

What we did (and couldn’t get enough of): P.S. ONLY MY FAVS

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure – This was one of those rides where you can just sit back, relax, and enjoy the beauty around you.

– This was one of those rides where you can just sit back, relax, and enjoy the beauty around you. Seven Dwarfs Mine Train – I’m not a big rollercoaster person, but this one is just too cute. You get to ride through Snow White’s world, and it’s so family-friendly (but still thrilling!).

– I’m not a big rollercoaster person, but this one is just too cute. You get to ride through Snow White’s world, and it’s so family-friendly (but still thrilling!). TRON Lightcycle / Run –This one is next-level. You ride a motorcycle and zoom through a futuristic world—it’s fast, intense, and 100% immersive.

Dinner at Be Our Guest Restaurant was straight out of a fairy tale. The castle atmosphere was as enchanting as you’d imagine, and yes, we did meet the Beast! It’s safe to say this dinner was the highlight of the day.

But the true magic? Watching Happily Ever After from the VIP viewing area. The fireworks, the music, the castle projections—it had me tearing up in the best way. We couldn’t stop talking about it for hours after.

Day 2: Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Lights, Camera, Action!

We took a ride on the Disney Skyliner to Hollywood Studios, and I have to say, the views from up there were incredible. You could see everything from above—Disney’s magic from a whole new angle!

Walking into Hollywood Studios felt like stepping into a different era, where you’re surrounded by the glitz and glamour of old Hollywood.

What we loved:

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™ – Hands down one of the scariest and most thrilling rides I’ve ever been on. You get this amazing view from the top, and then—whoosh—you drop!

– Hands down one of the scariest and most thrilling rides I’ve ever been on. You get this amazing view from the top, and then—whoosh—you drop! Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Disney outdid themselves with the Star Wars experience. From walking through the Resistance base to battling the First Order, it felt like being inside an actual Star Wars movie. And sipping a Coke from a Star Wars-themed bottle ? Yes, please!

– Disney outdid themselves with the Star Wars experience. From walking through the Resistance base to battling the First Order, it felt like being inside an actual Star Wars movie. And sipping a Coke from a ? Yes, please! Roundup Rodeo BBQ – This Toy Story Playland restaurant was such a fun addition! The immersive decor makes you feel like you’re eating inside Andy’s world, and the BBQ spread was just as playful as the atmosphere.

We ended the day watching Fantasmic!, the nighttime show, which was filled with water, fire, and of course, a little Disney magic.

Day 3: Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – A Safari Like No Other

If you love animals as much as I do, then Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park is a must.

Highlights of the day:

Expedition Everest – The Legend of the Forbidden Mountain – Beyond epic. It takes you through the Himalayan mountains and drops you from way up high. Such a rush!

– Beyond epic. It takes you through the Himalayan mountains and drops you from way up high. Such a rush! Avatar Flight of Passage – By far one of the most immersive rides I’ve ever been on. It felt like I was flying through Pandora, and the beauty of it all was breathtaking.

– By far one of the most immersive rides I’ve ever been on. It felt like I was flying through Pandora, and the beauty of it all was breathtaking. Kilimanjaro Safaris – A real-life safari where you get to see animals in their natural habitats. From giraffes to crocodiles, the safari was a highlight for me.

We ended the night with rooftop views of Happily Ever After at Magic Kingdom Park from California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort…

The perfect ending to a magical day!

Day 4: EPCOT – A Journey to the Future

EPCOT was the perfect way to round off the trip. The park feels like a journey into tomorrow.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – This might be the best ride in the galaxy. Seriously, it’s THAT good.

– This might be the best ride in the galaxy. Seriously, it’s THAT good. Frozen Ever After – It’s like stepping into the Frozen movie, and you’re swept away by the charm.

– It’s like stepping into the Frozen movie, and you’re swept away by the charm. Space 220 Restaurant – This place is out of this world—literally. You dine 220 miles above Earth with a massive ‘window’ view of space. Definitely a must-visit!

Day 5: Disney Springs – The Perfect Finale

And what better way to conclude this trip than stopping by Disney Springs, home to over 150 offerings, from stores to restaurants! We had an amazing brunch at Summer House on the Lake, then indulged in some shopping at World of Disney, the largest Disney character store in the world!

If you’re wondering how to get there from Dubai…

Good news! There are direct flights from Dubai to Orlando with Emirates, making the journey smooth and hassle-free.

This trip was everything I imagined and more. I’ve officially checked “experience the magic at Walt Disney World” off my bucket list—Walt Disney World Resort truly is a place where the magic is real—and I can’t wait to return.

If you’ve been on the fence about going to Walt Disney World, trust me—just do it. It’s not just a theme park; it’s an experience that stays with you long after you leave. Whether you’re there for the rides, the food, the shows, or just to soak in the magic, every second is worth it. This trip will always have a special place in my heart.

Written by: Aditi Sonagela

