A Luxury Cat Hotel With 'Two-Floor Condos' Opens In Dubai
Dubai pets know how to live!
The UAE’s first bespoke cat hotel has openen; the first luxury cat hotel in Al Quoz with everything the VIP kitty might need… including spacious private condos, scratching posts, toys and more.
What exactly does a luxury cat hotel enTAIL, I hear you ask?
Pawsome Pets is 4,000 sq ft of puurrfect luxury, created exclusively for cats. It’s a boarding facility featuring spacious condos across two floors, and its primary aim is to provide a ‘relaxing ‘zen’ space for cats within Dubai’. Lucky kitties!
The UAE’s largest cattery will include a large sleeping area, a living area, hiding spaces, scratching posts and plenty of toys
All prepped for VIP guests! There are 3 lounges, along with ‘luxury condos’ made up of two floors, en-suite bathrooms and snuggle spaces
The cattery also helps with animal relocations
Fur-thermore if you’re looking for relocation help, the team at the new Al Quoz location has years of experience
IF you’re moving and you need help safely relocating your fur baby, Pawsome Pets offers free relocation consultations on-site with their experienced agents, plus budget-friendly solutions to get your bestie to their new home safely.
Rates for Pawsome Pets are AED80 per day – Learn more here
More deTAILS
Where? Industrial Area 4, Al Quoz
