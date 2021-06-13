Real Madrid's Marcelo Vieira Chopped Some Veggies At CZN Burak Dubai

He might be known as one of the greatest left-backs of all time but in Dubai, he’s chopping onions with Burak Özdemir at Downtown Dubai’s CZN Burak restaurant. He might be a professional football player, so in Dubai, he get’s a football shaped cake. It’s Marcelo Vieira!

Burak has welcomed so many celebs and influencers with huge flat bread with their names on it, this time it’s no other than Vieira!

Real Madrid’s Marcelo Vieira got the warmest and yummiest welcome at CZN Burak Dubai