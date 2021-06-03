Millions Of Marine Creatures Found Washed Ashore On Dubai Beaches

This is the first time the marine creatures have been found in such large numbers on the emirate’s beaches

Hailing from the Crisis Acicula species, the creatures belong to the family of sea butterflies, a sub-category of sea snails, according to Dubai Media Office . They are about 7.15 and 13.2 mm in length and if they have contact with human skin, they can stick and cause discomfort. So, after large clusters were found on numerous beaches, Dubai Media issued a statement, declaring they are non-toxic and harmless.

On 15 May, large clusters of the remains of these organisms were found on Al Shurouq Beach. On 25 May, they were first spotted live on Al Shurouq Beach, and to a lesser extent in a part of Jumeirah-3 Beach, while on 27 May, they were spotted in Jumeirah-1 Beach. Following monitoring on 31 May and on the morning of 1 June, they were not detected on public beaches except in the marine waters off Al Shurouq Beach outside the swimming area.

The world’s first floating villa resort is well underway and the first villas launched today from RAK Ports.

The entire resort has a price tag of approx AED600 million and is the brainchild of Seagate Shipyard and El Bahrawy Group. These futuristic, round-shaped yachts feature a unique solar-powered propulsion system, along with creative technological aspects, according to @mostti94 who shared the following footage. Incredibly, the structures do not have an engine, they’re solar-powered and will float at their eventual home near Palm Jumeirah.