Marshmello Is Taking Centre Stage At Expo 2020 Dubai In Just 2 Days

There are 23 days left until Expo 2020 Dubai closes its doors so it’s time for another HUGE concert to take place, right? Well get ready because, on March 10, which is just 2 days away, someone very special is taking centre stage.

Someone who’s behind a mask, identity unknown, but music is hitting all the top charts.

It’s Marshmello! He’ll take over the Jubilee Stage for a night of non-stop dancing on March 10

Expo 2020 Dubai is seeing another HUGE concert that BTW doesn’t come with a $$$ ticket

The American DJ was last in the UAE in 2019 so it’s long enough! He performed at the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix after-race concerts, which honestly was a phenomenal show.

And could you believe that you don’t need to pay a fortune to see his performances? Tis real true because all you need to attend the concert is a regular valid Expo 2020 ticket, which is priced at AED50.

The night of non-stop music will start at 8:30pm at the Jubilee Stage. It’s expected to be crowded so best to show up on the early side.