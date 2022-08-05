Feature
A Massage Card Gang Has Been Busted In Sharjah
A gang of 5 have been arrested after admitting to robbing victims in a massage parlour scam.
The dupe? Littering the UAE with massage cards, which lead unsuspecting victims to an illegitimate parlour. People who arrived at the parlour were threatened with a knife and robbed.
Sharjah Police raided the location and apprehended the gang members. Police found stacks of massage card promos and the men admitted their crimes. Police shared the update and asked the public to report any suspicious activity.
يبدأ الأمر بخدمة مساج وينتهي بالابتزاز والسرقة بالإكراه
شرطة الشارقة تلقي القبض على "عصابة بطاقات المساج"https://t.co/hK8m4dhrC7
#شرطة_الشارقة #shjpolice #الإمارات #UAE #الشارقة #Sharjah
— شرطة الشارقة (@ShjPolice) August 4, 2022
