A Dubai Company Announces Paid Menstrual And Menopause Leave

In a breakthrough move for private companies in Dubai, a homegrown PR company has announced, paid menstrual and menopause leave along with fertility leave.

TishTash Communications employs a team of 48 female-only employees and the new policy will offer staff support on paid leave for fertility-based treatments, menopause and menstrual-related leave.

The policy is effective from March 1 and is motivated by research that shows that menopause symptoms are forcing women out of the workforce. With an all-female team, the agency introduced the initiative to ‘prevent losing valuable experienced talent’ as ‘part of the agency’s commitment to understanding and supporting the healthcare needs of women in the workplace’.

Up to 6 takes menstrual leave… ‘which is not part of the employees’ personal or sick leave’

Employees at TishTash can now take:

Up to six days of menopause (and menstrual) leave per year, which is not part of the employees’ personal or sick leave.

The option to work from home where possible to prioritize comfort.

No requirement for medical certificates from women taking time off to manage symptoms.

10 days leave off work if pregnancy ends before 24 weeks

Flexible and unrestricted paid leave for staff to attend medical appointments while undergoing fertility treatment, both inside and outside of the country, including those wishing to do egg freezing.

The public’s reaction to the move has been full of praise

liz_michaels_- 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 a step in the right direction #futureforward rcp.x Setting the example, this is incredible leilaalmaeena Bravo!!! This is what I call real women empowerment – understanding the needs of women and implementing ways to help them with their physical and emotional health! ❤️❤️❤️ bravo @tishtashtalks

