Miss World 2023 Will Be Hosted In The UAE

The 71st Miss World pageant will be hosted right here in the UAE, according to the Miss World Organization. After much deliberation over where the 71st annual pageant would take place, the Chairman of Miss World Limited, Julia Evelyn Morley, said that the festival would take place in UAE in May, with a final date still TBC.

The announcement was also made by last year’s winning queen, Poland’s Karolina Bielawska, who will of course be here for the finals to pass the crown on to the next winner. Watch this space for more deets!

Miss World 2023 is coming to the UAE

