Cupid’s Arrow Hits Dubai With These 12 Valentine’s Day Celebrations

Love is in the air and cupid’s arrows are flying! But let’s face it, sometimes making the perfect Valentine’s Day plan can feel as difficult as finding a needle in a haystack. Fear not, my lovesick friends, for we have scoured the land and compiled a list of venues hosting romantic V-Day plans that are sure to make Cupid proud. From brunches and dinners to staycays and spas, here’s a Valentine’s Day list that’ll leave you and your significant other feeling all heart-eyed emoji

12. Relive that first spark and fall in love all over again at CÉ LA VI Dubai!

Impress your other half with a romantic candlelit dinner for two on Level 54 this Valentine’s Day.

When? Feb 14

Where? Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel

For bookings call +97145826111

11. Take your Valentine ’s soiree to the Billionaire Dubai

Enter a world of sensual hedonism as you step through the red velvet curtains of Billionaire Dubai for a spectacular Valentine’s soiree where anything is possible.

Take the special person in your life through a journey of a lifetime to a sultry night inspired by Foreigner’s ballad, ‘I Want to Know What Love Is’.

Sip on delicious signature cocktails throughout the evening, marvelling at the seductive show, and a divine dinner as Billionaire Dubai teases all your senses as you lose yourselves in a world of pleasure this Valentine’s Evening.

When? Tuesday, February 14

Time? 9pm onwards

Price? AED2,500 min spend per person throughout the evening

For bookings WhatsApp +971056 678 3357

10. It’s set to be a fiery evening for couples at Hell’s Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay

​Things are heating up at Hell’s Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay with a menu fit for lovers and foodies alike. Enjoy a glass of bubbles on arrival before a three-course menu, with an amuse bouche of Poached Rock Oysters followed by your choice of Hamachi Fish, Seared Scallops or Truffle and Champagne Risotto.

For mains, of course, the signature Beef Wellington joins the line-up, as well as Ricotta Gundi Al Limonin or Halibut that arrives with a lobster sabayon. It wouldn’t be Valentine’s Day without a sweet treat. Indulge in a blue and red berry cake as the usually battling kitchens only put down their knives for one night and come together in the name of love.

Where? The Caesars Palace Dubai

When? February 14

Time? 6​pm​ to 10:30​pm

Price?

AED950 per couple

AED1,595 per couple with beverage pairing

*50% Advanced payment.

For bookings, call +97104​5566466.

9. Dine alfresco on the secret terrace, under sparkling stars at Venus Ristorante, Caesars Palace Dubai this lover’s day

Head Chef Fabio Tramontano’s sumptuous three-course Italian feast starts with a special cocktail on arrival, leading into sharing starters of Crudo di Mare, Brushetta di Polpo and a Burrata al Rabardaro.

For mains, choose between Triglia Allo Zafferano, Risotto al Radicchio di Treviso e Ossobuco and a delicious Caramelle di Pasta alle Melanzane. For dessert, Strawberry Jasmine Profiteroles are worth saving room for.

Where? The Caesars Palace Dubai

When? February 14

Price? AED810 per couple. 50% Advanced payment is required.

Timings? 6pm to 10:30pm

For bookings, call +97104​5566466.

8. Café Society is offering couples a set menu on the most romantic day of the year

Lovebirds can indulge in a set menu designed to spread love. Couples can feast on delectable dishes infused with rich flavours and end the dining experience with sweet creations such as café Society Chocolate Dulce De Leche, Art Deco Tiramisu, and many more created just for the occasion.

When? February 14

Time? 9am – 11pm

Price? Valentine’s special set menu at AED299 per couple

For bookings call, +97143183755

7. Treat your boo thang to a pampering treatment at the SPA at Palazzo Versace Dubai this Valentine’s Day

Sweep your loved one off their feet with The SPA’s ultra-indulgent Blooming Rose Ritual by Aromatherapy Associates and make it a Valentine’s Day they won’t forget.

Whether you’re celebrating the day with your other half, spending it with your Galentines, or looking to treat yourself to some self-care and pampering, The SPA has curated the perfect way to say “I Love You” with a special treatment created exclusively for the occasion.

The two-hour ritual starts with a full body exfoliation to remove dead skin cells and improve skin texture, followed by an envelopment of a deeply nourishing pink clay body mask to remove skin impurities. A relaxing massage will then melt away all stress and tension, whilst a hydrating face mask and a rose quartz stone facial massage will help balance emotions and encourage total tranquillity.

What? Blooming Rose Ritual

Duration? 2 hours

Price? AED 1,200

Where? Palazzo Versace Dubai

*The SPA’s special Blooming Rose Ritual treatment will be available exclusively throughout February.

For bookings, call 04 556 8750 or e-mail spa@palazzoversace.ae

6. Celebrate love under the stars at Nikki Beach Dubai

Nikki Beach Dubai invites those struck by Cupid’s arrow to sit amongst the ocean breeze and enjoy a specially curated menu, a bottle of premium sparkling and live performances. Immerse yourself in an enchanting setting boasting fresh flowers and ambient candles. Starters designed to be shared include Oysters, known worldwide as an aphrodisiac, Signature Sushi Platter, and Beef, among other exotic dishes. Post the mains, end with some Strawberry Bliss, composed of vanilla, strawberry, hazelnut, and crispy rice.

When? February 14 from 8pm to 11pm

Price?

For AED2,000 per couple, you can enjoy a 3-course menu with a bottle of sparkling and a Valentine’s bouquet

For AED5,000 per couple, you’ll get the Daytime Valentine package: (only available on February 14, from 11am until 8pm)

Email reservations.dubai@nikkibeach.com or call +971 4 376 6162 and +971 54 7910049

5. Unlimited Drinks on House for Galentine’s Day Celebrations at Moago

While you certainly can and should show love to your besties all year round, there’s also a semi-official day to celebrate your best friends — Galentine’s Day! Galentine’s Day is like Valentine’s Day, but for the gals! And Pan-Asian resto MOGAO is honouring this day of friendship with a night of special offers.

Ladies, you are in for a real treat! Mogao offers unlimited House Beverages for 3 hours straight on 11, 12, 13 February from 7-10pm!

When? 11-13 Feb

Time? 7-10pm

*Unlimited House Beverages for 3 hours, 20% off on food with a minimum billing of AED100

Where? Digital Park, Street 73, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Industrial Area, Dubai

For bookings call +97145548220

4. Enjoy a candle night dinner set up at the Pan-Asian resto MOGAO

Celebrate Valentine’s Day and enjoy a live Violinist & candle night dinner set up at the modern Pan Asian resto, Mogao, at a Special Love Price of AED143 per person between 7 to 10 pm.

Spend quality time with your partner, enjoy a good meal, and bask in the glow of your loved one’s energy.

*Get a bottle of Italian grapes at just AED100 & 25% discount on all non-alcoholic beverages

Time? 7pm-10pm

Where? Feb 14

Where? Digital Park, Street 73, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Industrial Area, Dubai

For bookings call +97145548220

3. Celebrate Your Destination of Love at PINCODE (Inspired Indian Kitchen by celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur)

Pincode by Indian Celebrity Chef Kunal has recently opened its doors in the Iconic Dubai Hills Mall, and this Valentine’s Day you can take your date to savour the delicious Indian food coming from the kitchen of the master chef himself.

Be it “Love At First Site” or “The Sweetest Kiss”, there is at least one special moment of your life captured at Pincode through food. Unwrap the gift of love with us and get lost in the aroma of love and food!

The menu features all the best-seller dishes of Pincode, such as Chaat Hummus, Farsaan, Baked Puri, Malai Paneer Roulade, Cheddar Cream; Grilled Prawns, Malai Sauce, Fried Leeks; Foxnut Kofta, Creamy Cashew Nut Curry; and Pan Seared Fish and Coastal Coconut Curry amongst other offerings.

When? Feb 14

Price? AED299 per couple

Where? PINCODE, First Floor, Next to Cinemas, Dubai Hills Mall

For bookings call +97145661424

2. Calling all mothers & daughters! Spend some quality time together and pamper yourselves this V-Day

Create memories and enjoy unforgettable mother & daughter moments while experiencing a rejuvenating facial, Siamese herbal body scrub, and foot massage.

This 60-minute treatment for two also includes complimentary access to the beach, swimming pool, and wet facilities so that you can make a real day of it.

When? Available Throughout February

Where? SPA Cenvaree & Candy Spa at Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

Offer? Enjoy a rejuvenating facial, Siamese herbal body scrub, and foot massage, plus access to the beach, swimming pool, and wet facilities

Price? AED625 for two

For bookings call +97145229999.

1. Relax and unwind with your choice of an Aromatherapy or Swedish couple’s massage with bae

Reach a new level of connectivity as you feel your worries drift away during this invigorating 60-minute treatment. To top off the experience, guests will also receive complimentary access to the beach, swimming pool, gym, and wet facilities to make for a truly special day.

When? Available Throughout February

Where? SPA Cenvaree at Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

Offer? Choose from a 60-minute Aromatherapy or Swedish massage, plus avail of complimentary access to the beach, swimming pool, gym, and wet facilities

Price? AED575 for two; Upgrade to a 90-minute treatment for AED750 for two

For bookings call +97145229999.

