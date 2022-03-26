Hundreds Of People Have Queued For Hours Across Dubai Malls For The MoonSwatch Launch

Hundreds of people queued up outside watch stores in both Mall of the Emirates and The Dubai Mall this morning to nab themselves a piece of the Omega and Swatch collaboration design, called the ‘MoonSwatch.’

If you were at the mall this morning, you probably noticed the long queues outside a Swatch store

…and that’s all so watch enthusiasts and collectors can purchase the MoonSwatch, retailing for AED950.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

The unexpected collection between the two brands is being revered as ‘iconic’

This is, after all, the first ever collaboration between both Omega and Swatch!

Drawing up the collection’s design from the theme of space, the collection includes 11 watches- each named after planetary bodies

Comes in rarely seen colors

READ MORE: An Emirates Passenger Was On Board A Plane With 3 Falcons

It’s 2017 and you booked a business class ticket on Emirates, either leaving or arriving in Dubai. You look over to the seat next to you when you notice 3 passengers have brought some very special guests onboard.

Although pets aren’t allowed to be in the same cabin as passengers, these birds are an exception. We’re talking about falcons!

3 passengers brought their falcons on an Emirates flight and since its resurfaced, it’s got mixed opinions

Read the rest here.