More People Talk About GAA Than The World Cup Final!” Meet Dubai’s Newest Irish Football Team!

Nothing screams Ireland more than a GAA club! Liam Doherty an Irish expat joined The Lovin Dubai Show and spoke about his Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club, named after his home county in Ireland. The club aims to celebrate Irish culture and bring the unique, high-energy sport to the city’s diverse population. Liam discussed the passion and dedication behind establishing the club “Donegal GAA”, which blends elements of MMA, rugby, and Australian Rules football.

Liam shared that the idea originated from a group of friends who noticed a sizable Irish community in Dubai and saw the potential for a culturally significant sporting outlet. Despite challenges such as securing funding and navigating legalities, the club has grown to include a mix of Irish nationals and residents, embracing players of all skill levels.

Looking ahead, the “Donegal GAA” club is focused on fostering an inclusive environment and building a strong sense of community. For those interested in joining or learning more, the GAA club is accessible through their Instagram.

The Donegal GAA club is focused on fostering an inclusive environment within the Irish community

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Donegal Dubai GAA (@donegalgaa_dubai)

Donegal GAA: A New International GAA Team Forms In Dubai

