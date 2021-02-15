MoVlogs Released His First Arabic Song And It's Not What You'd Expect

When I tell you my jaw dropped, my jaw DROPPED!! MoVlogs is notorious for posting the strangest and most entertaining content on his social media platforms but when word got out that he released an ARABIC song, now that was something we had to see!

The song’s title translates to ‘My Heart Belongs To You’ and the video takes us through the events of a romantic relationship. The song illustrates MoVlogs who keeps daydreaming or reliving certain moments with his significant other who is in fact, no longer in his life. The lyrics say that their hearts belong to each other and he doesn’t know how they reached to this point where they’re not together anymore.

The song’s music video is filmed in many GORGEOUS spots around Dubai

The LOCATIONS in this music video are something else! If you want to see some of Dubai’s most beautiful places, watch this video. The hotel as MoVlogs disclosed is the Habtoor Palace Dubai, LXR Hotels & Resorts. The video also sets the tone at Kite Beach.

If you’re a fan of MoVlogs but your Arabic needs some polishing, the song includes some English versus towards the middle. The video is made by Krimium and features DB Gad.