Announcements
What's Inside The Museum Of The Future?
HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai took to Instagram yesterday with BIG news!
He announced the Museum of The Future, ‘the most beautiful building on earth’ will launch on February 22, 2022.
The stunning building facade which ‘speaks Arabic’ is a canvas for the poetry of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, rendered in the calligraphy of Mattar bin Lahej, and it looks STUNNING.
But the BIG question people are asking is: what will be inside the building?
Images via @MuseumoftheFuture
View this post on Instagram
Luckily, the deets have been revealed and the Museum of the Future has shared all the key info.
What is the museum of the future?
The Museum is a home for inspiration, open to all.
How much does it cost?
The average ticket is AED145 (3 years old and above)
It’s free for kids under 3, people of determination and senior Emirati citizens
View this post on Instagram
What will be inside the museum?
The Museum combines elements of exhibition, immersive theatre and themed attraction.
Each floor is like a film set from a future that you can inhabit, explore and interact with.
The settings and scenes that we are crafting are immersive, but also expansive: they are designed to expand what the audience thinks possible – for the world, for the future and for themselves.
This content has been crafted by a team of the world’s leading product, media, exhibition and experienced designers.
Topics featured include the future of space travel and living, climate change and ecology, health, wellness and spirituality.
Via Museum of The Future
View this post on Instagram