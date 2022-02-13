What's Inside The Museum Of The Future?

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai took to Instagram yesterday with BIG news!

He announced the Museum of The Future, ‘the most beautiful building on earth’ will launch on February 22, 2022.

The stunning building facade which ‘speaks Arabic’ is a canvas for the poetry of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, rendered in the calligraphy of Mattar bin Lahej, and it looks STUNNING.

But the BIG question people are asking is: what will be inside the building?

Luckily, the deets have been revealed and the Museum of the Future has shared all the key info.

What is the museum of the future?

The Museum is a home for inspiration, open to all.

Our goal is to provide light in dark times: in an age of anxiety and cynicism about the future, we are showing that things can and must progress. Our imagined futures are fundamentally hopeful, but honest about the dangers of the present. In our exhibitions, publications, films and public events, we will show how the problems of the present can provide the raw material for a better world. We are committed to transforming imagination into action.

How much does it cost?

The average ticket is AED145 (3 years old and above)

It’s free for kids under 3, people of determination and senior Emirati citizens

You can book your tickets now

What will be inside the museum?

The Museum combines elements of exhibition, immersive theatre and themed attraction.

Each floor is like a film set from a future that you can inhabit, explore and interact with.

The settings and scenes that we are crafting are immersive, but also expansive: they are designed to expand what the audience thinks possible – for the world, for the future and for themselves.

This content has been crafted by a team of the world’s leading product, media, exhibition and experienced designers.

Topics featured include the future of space travel and living, climate change and ecology, health, wellness and spirituality.

The Museum launches on February 22, 2022