Latest
A Netflix Series Uses Dubai Stock Footage For A New York Show
Ahhh it’s like that time when Daenerys Targaryen forgot to throw her Starbucks cup before conquering Westeros. Not sure if she actually did though, some of us didn’t watch the last season. But have you been tuning in to The Bold Type on Netflix? The four season show is based in New York City. Or so we thought?
The Bold Type editors used stock footage of Dubai for a New York based show … oops
You wanna spot it yourself right? We GOT you. It’s season 4, episode 16 at 34:30, you’re welcome!
We know Dubai and New York are amazing cities but come on you lot, that’s Sheikh Zayed Road, how can you confuse that with NYC? Someone just didn’t have time to pass by Starbucks before going in to edit.
Honest mistake though. Happens all the time, just ask HBO (Game Of Thrones) but we honestly do love seeing our beautiful Dubai on the tele.
In case you missed it: Here Is Your Ultimate Guide To The Top 10 Netflix Series In Dubai Right Now