Netflix Just Crashed Thanks To The Release Of Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2

Fans around the world were eagerly awaiting the second volume of the fourth season of the science-fiction horror drama

July 1 couldn’t come fast enough for die-hard Stranger Things fans, but when it eventually did – viewers were left a little disappointed. Their eager countdown caused Netflix to crash thanks to the extreme surge in logins on the overwhelmed servers. Stranger Things 4 is the most popular English-language TV series on Netflix. The website Downdetector reported more than 14,000 Netflix outages across the globe.

Down for a small period, viewers obviously took to twitter to comically lament their cases. Here’s the Twitter frenzy for you:

Did you face a Netflix outage too? Well, if you are a fan, there’s some good news. You’ll be relieved to know that the issue has now reportedly resolved itself – wooohooo. Happy bingeing!!

