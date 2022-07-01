Netflix Just Crashed Thanks To The Release Of Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2

Fans around the world were eagerly awaiting the second volume of the fourth season of the science-fiction horror drama

July 1 couldn’t come fast enough for die-hard Stranger Things fans, but when it eventually did – viewers were left a little disappointed. Their eager countdown caused Netflix to crash thanks to the extreme surge in logins on the overwhelmed servers. Stranger Things 4 is the most popular English-language TV series on Netflix. The website Downdetector reported more than 14,000 Netflix outages across the globe.

Chrissy, this is for you: Stranger Things 4 Vol 2. is now streaming! pic.twitter.com/HDLEpFaL9w — Netflix (@netflix) July 1, 2022

Down for a small period, viewers obviously took to twitter to comically lament their cases. Here’s the Twitter frenzy for you:

waiting for stranger things volume 2 and netflix crashes 🥲 pic.twitter.com/guV3hmaCjV — ari ♡︎ kaz (@aridarkbrekker) July 1, 2022

I WAS WATCHING BETTER CALL SAUL AND NETFLIX JUST CRASHES BC OF STRANGER THINGS VOL 2 😭🧍‍♀️ #StrangerThings #BetterCallSaul #Netflix — . (@Spideyykiim) July 1, 2022

Me: *innocently trying to watch Vol2 as it premiers*

Netflix: ✨crashes✨ #StrangerThings — 🌜Laura Kay🌛 (@laura_est1998) July 1, 2022

ITS BEEN 5 MINUTES HOW DID WE CRASH NETFLIX ALREADY 😭 #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/HdQIn54AsU — c: (@hopewrlfd) July 1, 2022

actual representation of me before and after netflix crashes cuz of #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/OZ4zlaeGXT — sav (@savgotswag) July 1, 2022

When Stranger Things new episodes crashes netflix at 3am pic.twitter.com/T7BhMZG1wP — Insanegamer52 (@insanegamer52) July 1, 2022

Did you face a Netflix outage too? Well, if you are a fan, there’s some good news. You’ll be relieved to know that the issue has now reportedly resolved itself – wooohooo. Happy bingeing!!

