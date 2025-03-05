A New Mosque In Dubai Marina Can Welcome Over 1,600 Worshippers

A stunning new place of worship

A beautiful new mosque has opened in Dubai Marina, offering space for up to 1,647 worshippers. The late Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Mosque, designed with stunning Ottoman-inspired architecture, is the latest addition to Dubai’s religious landmarks.

Spanning over 5,000 square meters, the mosque provides a serene prayer experience with spacious halls, a courtyard, ablution areas, and ample parking. It also includes designated spaces for people of determination, ensuring accessibility for all worshippers.

In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid, The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai inaugurated the mosque named after the late Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in the Dubai Marina area.@IACADDUBAI pic.twitter.com/J03PftGq15 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 1, 2025

Its a balance between modern design & tradition

The mosque accommodates 1,397 men and 250 women, making it a significant place of worship, especially during Ramadan. The Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) describes it as “a model for contemporary mosques that cater to the diverse needs of the community.”

The grand opening was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Officials noted that this new mosque reflects Dubai’s commitment to enhancing religious infrastructure and ensuring high-quality services for worshippers and visitors alike.

With its breathtaking design and state-of-the-art facilities, this mosque is set to become a cherished spiritual hub in Dubai Marina.

