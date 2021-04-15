A Dubai Company Bought The First New York Times NFT For AED3.1 MILLION

(The value has now gone up).

Nonfungible Tokens are an add on to the cryptocurrency legend. NFTs are a unit of data stored on blockchain, they are unique assets and are used to represent digital-only items like photos, videos and audio, and have thrown the art world into disarray. Recently, a digital-only artwork sold at Christie’s Auction house for a staggering $69m.

… The value of this digital article now equates to $859,000 and it was purchased by a Dubai company.

The Dubai music company buyers remained anonymous but responded they are pioneers of the NFT industry

Once the art was listed, the bidding war began, and 30 bids later, the winning bid went for 350 Ether, (the equivalent of $560,000 at the time).

The winner of the bid has not been named but has been linked to a Dubai-based music company, @3fmusic.

The same account is linked to other big NFT sales including a $14,000 “emoji portrait” of Billie Eilish and an $8,000 artwork titled “Jumping Spider enjoying coffee in the morning” according to the New York Times.

When the NYT reached for comment, the buyers responded: