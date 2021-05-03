د . إAEDSRر . س

Oktoberfest Is Not 'Moving' To Dubai - But A Huge Party Is Coming

Reports that Oktoberfest is ‘moving’ to Dubai have confused event organisers in Munich, the host of the world’s largest hops festival.

Small scale Oktoberfest-themed events have been taking place in Dubai for years, so why are event organisers in Munich, the capital of Bavaria, and the home of Oktoberfest hitting back at this one?

Rumours of a massive event, ‘Oktoberfest in Dubai‘ touted to take place in Dubai Marina, kicking off in October 2021 and modelled on Munich’s famous party, are causing a social media storm.

The event promises to host thousands of guests while ramping up the traditional Bavarian extras that make Oktoberfest so special, including hops and music along with a suggested celeb line up featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Pamela Anderson. Big blue and white tents, a Ferris wheel, and more are expected to appear for the party which would coincide with Expo dates.

The news hit headlines with a suggestion that the original event was ‘moving to Dubai’  and Oktoberfest organisers in Munich are not impressed

 

Hosts deny the festival is relocating

International media reports suggested the party was relocating to Dubai, which upset many connected to the Oktoberfest festival, who had no knowledge of the Dubai event.

Last year’s festival in Bavaria was canceled, and this year is still unconfirmed due to COVID-19 concerns, however, hosts of the event have denied any possibility the event is ‘moving’ to Dubai adding that the party is a Munich original and is exclusive to Munich.

The world-famous German party is mimicked in cities across the world, Dubai alone hosts annuals Oktoberfest and Mai Fest parties, which sees people from all over the world dress in traditional German dress and tuck into German cuisine.

“Munich Oktoberfest will not take place in Dubai” – official statement

Recently, media in German-speaking countries have been reporting intensively on plans by a private individual to hold an Oktoberfest in Dubai. Various headlines linguistically suggest that the festival is actually being relocated to Dubai, is moving there, or is taking place in the desert this year due to a possible cancellation.

In this regard, the Department of Labor and Economic Affairs of the City of Munich, as the organizers states: “The Oktoberfest is a Munich original and takes place exclusively in Munich. The plans that have now become known are not being pursued by the organizers of the event in Dubai either on behalf of or with the consent of the City of Munich.

So one gigantic Oktoberfest-themed shindig is coming to Dubai Marina, but it doesn’t have any official connection with the famous German hops party

