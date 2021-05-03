Oktoberfest Is Not 'Moving' To Dubai - But A Huge Party Is Coming

Reports that Oktoberfest is ‘moving’ to Dubai have confused event organisers in Munich, the host of the world’s largest hops festival.

Small scale Oktoberfest-themed events have been taking place in Dubai for years, so why are event organisers in Munich, the capital of Bavaria, and the home of Oktoberfest hitting back at this one?

Rumours of a massive event, ‘Oktoberfest in Dubai‘ touted to take place in Dubai Marina, kicking off in October 2021 and modelled on Munich’s famous party, are causing a social media storm.

The event promises to host thousands of guests while ramping up the traditional Bavarian extras that make Oktoberfest so special, including hops and music along with a suggested celeb line up featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Pamela Anderson. Big blue and white tents, a Ferris wheel, and more are expected to appear for the party which would coincide with Expo dates.

The news hit headlines with a suggestion that the original event was ‘moving to Dubai’ and Oktoberfest organisers in Munich are not impressed